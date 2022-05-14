Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui talks about his son, says he will meet him soon

Photo credit: Chetana_cnd

Munawar Faruqui, who won Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp, has spoken out for the first time about his son since his victory. After a photo of him with his wife and son went viral, Kangana asked him if it was a real photo and whether he was married; at that point, he spilled beans from his past and revealed that it was him in the photo, but they hadn't lived together in over a year. Munawar has recently stated that he will soon meet his son.

Munawar revealed in an interview with ETimes that he will meet his son shortly. He is ecstatic to meet him. He is always thinking of ways to make his life better for him, and he believes he should be able to realise all of his goals. He want for him to improve as a person and a human being. He also wants his friends and family to be protected, and he wants to grow into a nice person. He went on to say that he wants to give him everything and all the happiness in the world. He wishes to be there for him at all times.

After speaking about his girlfriend Nazila, the stand-up comedian has also opened up about his relationship with co-contestant Anjali Arora, who finished as the second runner-up in the show behind Payal Rohatgi.

In a recent interview, the stand-up comedian has clarified that they both had been friends since the beginning and there was no romantic angle involved between them.



Talking to popular RJ Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Munawar said, "Ek captive reality show me, jahan bahar ki duniya se aapka connection kata hua hai, toh aapko lagta hai ki yahi 12 logon ke ird-gird meri duniya hai poori. Toh usmein dosti hoti hai, bonds bante hain aur Anjali ke saath itni achi dosti ho gayi, hum dono ek dusre ke saath itne comfortable the ki I can disrespect her (In a captive reality show, where your connection to the outside world is cut off, you feel that this is my world around 12 people. There is friendship, bonds are formed and I had such a good friendship with Anjali, we were so comfortable with each other that I can disrespect her)".