Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui reveals writing stand-up set on his arrest, tells 'there's no joke on religion'

Credit: Munawar Faruqui/Instagram

Comedian Munawar Faruqui, who is inside Kangana Ranaut’s jail Lock Upp, has talked about the time when he was arrested in Indore by Madya Pradesh Police for ‘insulting Hindu gods and goddesses’ on one of his shows.

Munawar revealed that he wrote a stand-up comedy about his arrest and his experience in the jail. While talking to Munawar, Saisha asked him if he hasn’t thought of writing a book on his life. Munawar replied, “I want to write a stand-up.”

Saisha stated, “That you can do anyways, but you should write a book on that experience. People would get so many life lessons that a successful person went through all this.” To which, Munawar replied, “I feel that success is very far right now. I will tell my story after that.”

The comedian said, “When I went to jail, I started writing my new comedy special on my arrest. Jokes had started coming to my mind when I reached the police station. I was in a very very bad condition. They were the worst days of my life. At the same time, I was observing everything and writing jokes about them in my mind.”

Also Read: Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey recalls she tried killing herself after Munawar Faruqui reveals his mother died by suicide

He mentioned, “Right now I have a 1.5 hrs-2 hrs long show. It's about me getting arrested and coming out of jail. There is no joke on religion, it's no political satire, and it's not about any celebrity. The only joke is, it’s on me, it’s about me. That this is how I went to the jail and this is how I came out.”

Netizens have praised him for being real. One of them commented, “Munawar bilkul fake nhi ha.. He is real king... I hope ki wo jeet Jay.” The second person wrote, “Munna shows all characters of his nature to audience, he play by both mind and heart but others are showing just one character . So Munna deserving a lockupp trophy.”