Lock Upp fame Munawar Faruqui breaks up with girlfriend Nazila Sitashi after months of dating?

Munawar Faruqui, a comedian who has been outspoken about his personal life, allegedly broke up with social media influencer Nazila Sitashi. In December of last year, the two made their connection known, and they were frequently spotted in public in Mumbai.

He disclosed that he was married and even had a child during the reality show. As both of them are engaged in a legal dispute, he claimed that he has been residing separately for more than a year. He discussed his relationship with Nazila later.

According to a Bombay Times report, Munawar and Nazila recently split up for unspecified reasons. They are no longer follow eacohter on Instagram. Additionally, it was stated that the stand-up comic declined to comment on his current relationship.

Munawar Faruqui frequently generated attention among fans during Lock Upp due to his chemistry with fellow contender Anjali Arora. Most called them "Munjali." He later cleared the situation by introducing Nazila as his girlfriend.

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Munawar said, ‘Sometimes I don’t want things to be right. When things are right, I want to make it bad. And I don’t understand this, but sometimes I feel as if I am upset with myself and punish myself. Once I said ‘I am famous but estranged from myself. Sometimes, I feel so guilty that I want to end everything.”

Munawar talked about the threats he received from the powerful people, he said, “If you are not to work, that’s your life. It feels like ‘why this happening’. The livelihood of 25-30 people is dependent on me. Nothing bothers me legally, there are no legal issues, I have censor certificates and everything. It is about safety. When people in power, people who are elected threaten you, it is scary. It’s not about me, I have bouncers, police protection, and everything. But I don’t want my audience to suffer. Why should I put my audience at risk?’ I am talented enough to earn Rs 30,000 per month which is enough for a common man. It’s never about money, but my audience is always, they are my priority who laugh at my jokes. I come for them, I die to come on stage for my audience.”