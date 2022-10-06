Lock Upp fame Munawar Faroqui quits social media due to 'personal reasons', shares video for fans

Munawar Faroqui/Instagram

The well-known stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who took first place in the Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality competition Lock Upp, has stopped using all social media sites. He addressed the fans in a video broadcast on Twitter before concluding. Munawar announced his indefinite hiatus from social media. He added that this decision was made for "personal reasons," which he did not specify, but which he is currently experiencing in his life. The video in which Munawar announced his decision to stop using social media went viral. Many people sent him their best wishes and urged him to return as soon as possible.

Munawar published a video on Twitter on October 2 declaring his decision to stop using social media.

Munawar said, "I am quitting social media due to personal reasons and from now on my team will be managing my handle. I had to take the decision and just want all my fans to take care and stay safe.”

Munawar made his relationship with Nazila Instagram official after leaving the reality programme Lock Upp. The couple became a paparazzi favourite when they were frequently seen out and about in Mumbai. Their emotional Instagram posts were enough to spark conversation among online users. Recently, though, rumours that everything was not well between the two and that they had broken up their relationship spread quickly. On social media, Munawar and Nazila allegedly unfollowed one another.

While Munawar's unexpected decision to stop using all social media platforms has alarmed some of his admirers, many have offered their support by sending him well wishes.