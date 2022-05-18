Lock Upp contestant Anjali Arora praises Karan Kundrra, Kangana Ranaut

Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Anjali Arora, a popular social media influencer, finished as second runner-up in Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp behind the winner Munawar Faruqui and runner-up Payal Rohatgi in the Grand Finale on Saturday, May 7. Her closeness and friendship with stand-up comic Munawar was one of the highlights of the show and their fans had even trended the hashtag #Munjali throughout the season.

Anjali was spotted at the Mumbai airport on the night of Tuesday, May 17 and she looked sweet, and simple in a white suit, When the paparazzi asked her about the show's Jailor Karan Kundrra, she said, "Bahut ache, bade Bhai, bahut support kiya unhone, bahut ache motivate karte hain (He is too good just like an elder brother, he supported a lot and he motivates really well)".

When she was further asked about Karan's girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash, who had entered Lock Upp as 'Badass warden' for the final episode, Anjali said, "Woh bhi bahut pyaari hain (She is lovely too)". The media didn't leave her before asking about Munawar, to which she showed a thumbs-up sign and just said, "All the best". She even praised the show's host Kangana Ranaut.

Netizens have poured in their love and support for Anjali in the comments section. One Instagram user wrote, "She looks very confident .Very best wishes to our queen", while another commented, "cutieee pure soul loving and caring girl". Another comment read, "She is beautiful in and out".



For the unversed, Anjali has a huge social media presence with more than 11 million followers on Instagram and she had gained the limelight after making her dance videos grooving to hit popular Bollywood songs. Her reels often go viral on the photo and video sharing platform owned by Facebook.