Lapataganj's Chaurasia aka Arvind Kumar dies of heart attack, co-star Rohitashv Gour confirms actor's demise

Bhabhi ji Ghar Pe Hai star Rohitashv Gour confirmed Arvind Kumar's demise and revealed that he was financially stressed

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 09:03 PM IST

Actor Arvind Kumar who is popularly known for his role of Chaurasia in the popular comedy show Lapataganj passed away on Tuesday, July 11. The actor was on his way to the shoot location when he suffered a heart attack. After he suffered an attack, he was soon taken to a hospital nearby. Kumar's co-star Rohitashv Gour confirmed the actor's demise and also said that he was financially stressed.  

