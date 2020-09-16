Kim Kardashian West joins Leonardo DiCaprio in 'freezing' Instagram, FB accounts in #StopHateForProfit protest

Reality TV star-entrepreneur Kim Kardashian West, whose Instagram account boasts of a whopping 188.8 million followers - one of the biggest Instagram followings in the world-- took to her social media handle on Wednesday to inform her fans that she will be freezing her 'Instagram and Facebook' accounts in view of these platforms continuing 'to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation'.

Kim, who will be joining other high-profile celebrities Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Orlando Bloom, Kerry Washington and Sacha Baron Cohen in the #StopHateForProfit protest, will freeze her accounts for 24 hours on Wednesday.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter and photo-sharing site Instagram, Kim wrote: "I love that I can connect directly with you through Instagram and Facebook, but I can't sit by and stay silent while these platforms continue to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation - created by groups to sow division and split America apart- only to take steps after people are killed."

"Misinformation shared on social media has a serious impact on our elections and undermines our democracy. Please join me tomorrow when I will be "freezing" my Instagram and FB account to tell Facebook to #StopHateForProfit," she added.

Supporting the #StopHateForProfit campaign, Hollywood actor Jennifer Lawrence, also wrote from her Twitter account:"Facebook ignores hate & disinformation on their site. This is not an "operational mistake." It is a deliberate decision to put profits over people and democracy."

Actor Ashton Kutcher, who has millions of followers and is also joining the boycott, said "these tools were not built to spread hate (and) violence".

According to the media reports, millions of dollars were wiped off Facebook`s stock within minutes after Kim Kardashian West temporarily renounced her popular Instagram account.

The organisers of the #StopHateforProfit campaign, which was launched in June, accuse Facebook and Instagram of not doing enough to stop hate speech and disinformation.

