'KBC 13': Jaya Bachchan complains, Amitabh Bachchan says 'kitni achi lag rahi hai aap'- WATCH



Amitabh Bachchan’s show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ has completed 1000 episodes. Therefore, on the special occasion, Amitabh’s daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda will appear on the sets of ‘KBC 13’, playing the quiz game with the host.

In a new promo video, Jaya Bachchan can be seen grilling Amitabh Bachchan in front of Shweta and Navya Naveli Nanda. The official page of Sony Entertainment Television on Tuesday dropped a video in which Jaya can be seen complaining about Big B. She can be heard saying, “Aap inko phone kariye, kabhi phone uthate nahi (If you call him, he'll never pick up).”

In defense, Amitabh replied, “Internet agar gadbad hai toh hum kya kare bhai (What can I do if the internet fluctuates)?” Meanwhile, Shweta took Jaya’s side. Reminding him, she says, “Social media pe photo lagayenge, tweet karenge (He will share photos on social media, tweet from his account).”

Navya also said, “Jab hum parlour se aate hai, nani ko aap bolte hai ki aap itni achi lag rahi hai. Jhoot bol rahe hai hume ya actually ache lag rahe hai (When we return from the parlour and you tell Jaya she looks good, are you really telling the truth)?”

However, Amitabh tried to convince Jaya, he started praising her. He said, “Jaya, kitni achi lag rahi hai aap (Jaya, you look beautiful).” But Jaya refused to listen to him, she said, “Jhooth bolte hue bilkul ache nahi lagte (You don't look nice when you lie).” Amitabh replied, “Arre yaar”, leaving everyone in laughter.

For the unversed, Amitabh Bachchan has been hosting ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ since 2000. He has hosted all season, except one. That season was hosted by superstar Shah Rukh Khan.