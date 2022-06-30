Karan Kundrra slams Tejasswi Prakash’s fan pages for editing photos, morphing abuses

Karan Kundrra/Instagram

After some of Tejaswi Prakash's supporters spread false information and hateful remarks against him on social media, Karan Kundrra reacted angrily to them. The "lowest of lows" have been reached in these fandoms, according to Karan. Tejasswi defended him and pointed out that the people who are criticising him can't possibly be her fans.

Karan shared a message for individuals who have been following him on social media on Tuesday via his Twitter account. It seemed like some of Tejaswi Prakash's supporters had suggested that she would succeed in her profession without him and had even altered a string of insulting messages to make it appear as though they were sent by Karan Kundra.

Reacting to it in a tweet, Karan wrote, "Wow..! lowest of lows has been achieved by certain fandom.. editing pics morphing abuses hahaha khud ki beizzati (maligning their own name) lol.. you must be so proud of them T (Tejasswi) #AreYouSerious!!!!"

Tejasswi replied to Karan's tweet and wrote, "Proud of? I am confused…such people can’t be my fans…people who have these thoughts about you…or for that matter about anyone…I still am with my guy to make him understand… but people need to understand when you use such harsh words against someone…people can break…peace."



Karan posted another tweet in the thread. He tweeted, "Awe baby you take things very seriously lol.. these frustrated low lives don’t affect me and the only thing that’s breaking here is their hypocrisy." He added in another tweet, Baby tu jaldi aaja in lullu peen ke teekon ko mein sambhaal loonga #fudadd (You come back soon I will handle these stupid people)."

For the unversed, As of right now, Dance Deewane Juniors is hosted by Karan Kundrra. For Naagin 6 with Ekta Kapoor, Tejasswi has been very busy filming. When they made an appearance on Bigg Boss 15, they got romantically involved.