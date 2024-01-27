Twitter
Vince McMahon resigns from WWE after former employee files sex abuse lawsuit

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange calls off protest as Maharashtra CM Shinde accepts his demands

Meet Priyanka Panwar, single woman applicant who is now first woman SPOT commando of Uttar Pradesh

This superstar was married thrice, fell in love with actress, had two daughters out of wedlock, one is a superstar

Viral video: Bengaluru bride ditches car for Metro ride to beat traffic woes on wedding day

Television

Television

Karan Kundrra enters BB17 to support Munawar, says 'galtiyaan sabse hoti hai', leaves netizens divided: 'Yeh bhi...'

Munawar Faruqui breaks down as Karan Kundrra entered the Bigg Boss house. Former contestants supported him, and defended his cheating by saying, "Sabse galtiyaan hoti hai."

article-main

Simran Singh

Updated: Jan 27, 2024, 07:52 AM IST

Edited by

Amid the criticism, stand-up comedian and Bigg Boss 17 finalist Munawar Faruqui gets the support of Karan Kundrra. Ahead of Bigg Boss 17 grand finale, former contestants will come on the show to boost current finalists. Karan enters the show to support Munawar. The promo from the upcoming episode is out but it has left the netizens divided. 

In the promo, Karan is seen entering the activity area of the house, where Munawar is facing news anchor Dibang's burning questions. Soon after Karan enters, Munawar can't hold his tears and breaks down before the actor. Karan consoles and hugs him. Munawar looks worried about his damaged reputation after Ayesha Khan called out his two-timing with her and Nazila on national television. Karan admits that Munawar has made a mistake, but he further says that everyone goes wrong in their life. Karan is seen saying, "Sabse galtiyaan hoti hai Munawar. Yeh show bahut kuch sikhata hai."  

Here's the promo

Karan-Munawar's segment has divided the netizens. Munawar fans praised the support Karan is giving to their favourite. However, another section of netizens slammed Karan's defence of Munawar's cheating and supported him despite knowing his mistakes. A netizen wrote, "Ye bhi iske jaisa hi hai. Isse kya expect kar sakte hai." Another netizen wrote, "That's such an emotional moment after 15 weeks, #MunawarFaruqui has finally met someone who is close to him. Finally getting the chance to vent out all the negativity that he had been carrying this entire season." An internet user wrote, "Ye Karan Kundra nahi sudharne wala." Another internet user wrote, "#MunawarFaraqui  be strong Munawar, Karan jaisa dost sab ko hona chahiye." 

About the Bigg Boss 17 finale

The Top 5 contestants battling for Bigg Boss 17 trophy are Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara, Ankita Lokhande, and Arun Mahashetty. One of them will be announced as Bigg Boss 17, based on audience votes. BB17 grand finale will happen on January 28, Sunday, from 6 pm to 12 am. You can watch Bigg Boss 17 finale on Colors and JioCinema.

