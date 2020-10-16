'Jasmin Bhasin wanted to keep it carefree yet fun for Bigg Boss 14': Ankita Patel on styling actor

There is no denying the fact that with cinema halls open with limited seating capacity, viewers are enjoying watching 'Bigg Boss 14' -- a mix of entertainment, drama and even comedy at times, from the comfort of their homes.

Recently on the show, the contestants were asked to take up a task and compete with each other in order to access to their personal items. And while Pavitra Punia, Nishant Singh Malkhani and Eijaz Khan won the task on day 12 of the show, it will be interesting to see Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli fight it out on Friday's episode.

And while several contestants including Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Eijaz Khan and Rahul Vidya are looking to be in control of show besides the 'Toofani Seniors' Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan, one can't deny that television actor Jasmin Bhasin is nothing less than a breath of fresh air as far as on-screen looks are concerned.

To make a point, her casual ensembles and normal hair-dos are a change from what we usually see in the show.

Speaking about the same, her stylist, Ankita Patel, said that the former 'Naagin' star had asked her categorically to keep her looks elegant yet delicate. “When Jasmin told me that she is entering Bigg Boss, I immediately knew that the next few weeks are going to be exhausting but I was excited about this project because unlike a movie, Bigg Boss requires consistency in both choice and outlook," Ankita said in a media statement.

"I knew, in terms of styling, it would be really interesting for both of us. Jasmin's idea, in her words, was to ‘keep it girlie’ and ‘fun’ just like her own persona and after doing various outfit trials, endless discussions and heavy scrutiny, we decided to shortlist her ensembles keeping in mind, her comfort as a priority,” she added.

Jasmin's style is carefree yet stylish on the show, said Ankita adding that “When you follow Jasmin on Bigg Boss, you will realise that she has something of everything in her styling. I have kept it minimal as she likes it with co-ords, shorts and rompers on the days she wants to keep it easy. For the weekends she will be sporting dresses, jumpsuits, skirts and everything delightful. She will be donning a lot of Indian wear as well."

Ankita continued, "What you will also find is a range of quirky night suits, sporty jackets with jogger pants and sarees on certain days that she decides not to indulge in any exerting chores.”

Opening up on styling the actor for 'Bigg Boss 14' Ankita said it is no easy feat. “People usually pick outfits for a photoshoot, paparazzi or a few scenes in front of the camera, but when you have eyes on you 24x7, you have to make sure that you look your best from every angle, at any given point of time. Clothes define your personality and confidence comes with clothing. And when you’re comfortable and confident with what you’re wearing you will be confident in winning the hearts of the viewers,” said Ankita, who kickstarted her career as an assistant stylist for 'Jhalak Dikhlaja' and has done television commercials for brands like Lakme.

Ankita has styled artists for various reality shows, OTT series and Kabir Singh. Currently, she is working on 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' as the head stylist.

Talking about her bond with Jasmin, Ankita said that the two are together for a long time now.

“Jasmin has been a really close friend and we have been working together for the past 3 years. I still remember that she had approached me with a requirement for one of her red carpet events, and her brief was something chic yet subtle with a little bit of flair. After a few brainstorming sessions with my team, we presented our ideas to her and she loved them. We have always been on the same page when it comes to what looks best on her and what she likes to wear,” she said.

“Jasmin has always trusted my choice. She is someone who likes to keep it minimal and fuss-free but she is also someone who can take up a challenging outfit and still make it look very effortless,” Ankita concluded.