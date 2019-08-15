'Itti Si Khushi' producer Rajan Shahani, co-star Smiriti Kalra remember late Vidya Sinha

Yesteryear actor Vidya Sinha left for the heavenly abode on Thursday. Admitted to the hospital a few days back, the 71-year-old complained of breathlessness. She had developed heart and lung disorder leaving to prolonged illness. Her health detoriorated and she was pronounced dead.

Remembering late Vidya Sinha, her Television serial 'Itti Si Khushi' producer Rajan Shahi and co-star Smiriti Karla shared some sweet messages.

Here's what they said:

Producer Rajan Shahi:

"I am extremely sad to know about Vidyaji's untimely demise.She was an extremely talented actor but most importantly a very good,genuine down to earth person.I remember her very sweet request..when she was cast to play a pivotal role in one the shows I was producing ITTI SI KUSHI she requested me if I would direct one of her scenes..I had stopped directing since long..but could not say no to such a senior and veteran actor.I thought of directing one scene but seeing her enthusiasm and DEDICATION as an actor I ended up directing full day.She was extremely warm and created a family bond with all unit and actors.She will be missed and I pray for her departed Soul .NAMAN"

Smiriti Karla:

"It’s a big loss for the film and tv Industry As a child I have seen her as a heroine and then I had the honour of working with her as my ‘Dida’ in the TV show Itti Si Khushi.As my onscreen Dadi in the show ITTI Si KHUSHI I remember gushing when she complimented me for being a fine actress. She was extremely loving and caring. We will miss her presence but she will live through her films"

Apart from working in popular films like Rajnigandha, Chhoti Si Baat, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Love Story, Bodyguard, Vidya also worked in a few television shows such as Kkavyanjali, Qubool Hai, Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Chandra Nandini, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala among others. She had to take a break from Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala owing to her health issues. Vidya played the role of Bebe, Sikandar’s mother on the show.