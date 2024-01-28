Twitter
Headlines

This actress was a star at 15, faced backlash after having kid with married superstar, quit films, lost all money, now..

Invisible, dull, always switching allegiances, Arun Mashettey is Bigg Boss 17's least deserving finalist | Opinion

"First step to justice...": Rahul Gandhi reaffirms push for caste census after Telangana rolls out exercise

'Today is a big...': Brian Lara overwhelmed in commentary box as West Indies celebrate historic Gabba win

Meet billionaire who has overtaken Elon Musk as world's richest man, owner of Louis Vuitton, his net worth is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This actress was a star at 15, faced backlash after having kid with married superstar, quit films, lost all money, now..

Invisible, dull, always switching allegiances, Arun Mashettey is Bigg Boss 17's least deserving finalist | Opinion

Meet billionaire who has overtaken Elon Musk as world's richest man, owner of Louis Vuitton, his net worth is...

Batters with more runs than Rohit Sharma in IPL

10 wealthiest people in world

5 biggest wins by runs in IPL

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Shocking! Vince McMahon Resigns From WWE After Former Employee Janel Grant Files Suit

Australian Open Men's Double: Rohan Bopanna Becomes Oldest Man To Win A Grand Slam Title, 2nd Indian

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Ollie Pope Hits Hundred, England Back In Game Against India

This actress was a star at 15, faced backlash after having kid with married superstar, quit films, lost all money, now..

Invisible, dull, always switching allegiances, Arun Mashettey is Bigg Boss 17's least deserving finalist | Opinion

In pics: Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Orry party with Jonas Brothers after trio's first concert in India

HomeTelevision

Television

Invisible, dull, always switching allegiances, Arun Mashettey is Bigg Boss 17's least deserving finalist | Opinion

Arun Srikanth Mashettey, the Hyderabadi YouTuber, doesn't deserve to be in the Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale, along with Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, and Abhishek Kumar.

article-main

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jan 28, 2024, 03:05 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17 is finally coming to an after more than three months with the much-awaited Grand Finale on Sunday, January 28. Five contestants namely Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Srikanth Mashettey are vying to lift the Bigg Boss 17 trophy.

Out of these five, the Hyderabadi gamer Arun is the least deserving to win the show. Mashettey, who is known for his YouTube channel Achanak Bayanak Gaming where he live streams video games, has been the most monotonous and dull contestant this season. He was invisible in the Bigg Boss 17 house in the first five weeks, when he kept lying on the bed with his friend and another YouTuber Tehelka aka Sunny Arya, throughout the day.

After Tehelka was evicted from the house due to constantly breaking rules and grabbing Abhishek's collar, Arun's game got more weakened. He was seen switching sides as per his convenience and joined the more stronger group in the fights inside the house. He didn't even present his opinions on several matters, which is utmost necessary in this reality show. In the last few weeks, he remained almost absent from the game and didn't even try to mend his broken relationships. Arun even ridiculed Munawar, Abhishek, and Ankita consistently, but didn't admit his mistakes and faults. This makes him the least deserving finalist in the show.

The YouTube, who is married to a French woman named Malak and has a daughter named Jury, was shocked himself that he survived the mid-week eviction in the last week, in which Ankita's husband Vicky Jain was eliminated. Honestly, Vicky and even Isha Malviya were more deserving as finalists as they showcased their strengths right from the first day inside the show.

The strategy to keep Arun Mashetty in the Grand Finale seems to be the makers' gimmick to attract the pan-India audience to the show. Even multiple polls and predictions have placed him at the fifth spot among the finalists and it won't be surprising if he picks up the money suitcase and quits the race to the Bigg Boss 17 trophy even before the results are declared.

READ | From violent aggressor to lone warrior: Abhishek Kumar deserves to win Bigg Boss 17 for 'villain to hero' arc | Opinion

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Cannot imagine that he...': Russian President Putin heaps praises on PM Modi's leadership

Meet man who left govt job, built Rs 1100 crore company, his business is...

Meet IIT Bombay graduate who became a saint after completing his studies due to...

Rajkumar Hirani collaborates with Election Commission, to produce short film starring Amitabh, Vicky, R Madhavan, Sachin

This film with no villain, fights was rejected by Aamir, Ranveer, Hrithik, Akshay; became superhit, minted Rs 168 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE