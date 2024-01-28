Invisible, dull, always switching allegiances, Arun Mashettey is Bigg Boss 17's least deserving finalist | Opinion

Arun Srikanth Mashettey, the Hyderabadi YouTuber, doesn't deserve to be in the Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale, along with Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, and Abhishek Kumar.

The Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17 is finally coming to an after more than three months with the much-awaited Grand Finale on Sunday, January 28. Five contestants namely Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Srikanth Mashettey are vying to lift the Bigg Boss 17 trophy.

Out of these five, the Hyderabadi gamer Arun is the least deserving to win the show. Mashettey, who is known for his YouTube channel Achanak Bayanak Gaming where he live streams video games, has been the most monotonous and dull contestant this season. He was invisible in the Bigg Boss 17 house in the first five weeks, when he kept lying on the bed with his friend and another YouTuber Tehelka aka Sunny Arya, throughout the day.

After Tehelka was evicted from the house due to constantly breaking rules and grabbing Abhishek's collar, Arun's game got more weakened. He was seen switching sides as per his convenience and joined the more stronger group in the fights inside the house. He didn't even present his opinions on several matters, which is utmost necessary in this reality show. In the last few weeks, he remained almost absent from the game and didn't even try to mend his broken relationships. Arun even ridiculed Munawar, Abhishek, and Ankita consistently, but didn't admit his mistakes and faults. This makes him the least deserving finalist in the show.

The YouTube, who is married to a French woman named Malak and has a daughter named Jury, was shocked himself that he survived the mid-week eviction in the last week, in which Ankita's husband Vicky Jain was eliminated. Honestly, Vicky and even Isha Malviya were more deserving as finalists as they showcased their strengths right from the first day inside the show.

The strategy to keep Arun Mashetty in the Grand Finale seems to be the makers' gimmick to attract the pan-India audience to the show. Even multiple polls and predictions have placed him at the fifth spot among the finalists and it won't be surprising if he picks up the money suitcase and quits the race to the Bigg Boss 17 trophy even before the results are declared.



READ | From violent aggressor to lone warrior: Abhishek Kumar deserves to win Bigg Boss 17 for 'villain to hero' arc | Opinion