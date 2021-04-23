'Indian Idol 12': Jaya Prada reveals how Amitabh Bachchan came up with iconic step for 'De De Pyar De' from 'Sharaabi'

Actor Jaya Prada is all set to grace the stage of singing reality show 'Indian Idol 12' during the weekend. During her appearance, Jaya also shared an incident about how actor Amitabh Bachchan had performed the iconic 'De De Pyar De' song despite burning his hand with firecrackers. Jaya also recalled how Amitabh stylised a song by keeping his injured hand in the pocket and dancing from the 1984 film, 'Sharaabi'.

Sony Entertainment Television shared a promo video on Instagram in which Jaya could be heard saying, "Gaana jo peppy song hai, iske piche Amitji ka ek kahani hai. Is gaane ke andar jo hai bohut active hona zaruri hai, lekin Amitji is a legend. Unko apne sthithi ka kis tarah advantage lena hai he knows it. (There is a story of Amitji behind the peppy song. It is important to be active in this song but Amitji is a legend. He knows how to turn the situation to his advantage)."

Jaya further added, "Because unke haath mein jo pataakhe se jal haya haath, usko ek style ke naate, unhone jeb mein haath rakh kar, ek kerchief rakh ke haath rakh liya aur woh gaana de de pyar de. (He had burnt his hand with firecrackers but he made it a style and kept the hand, wrapped in a handkerchief, in his pocket while he danced to the song)."

The story narrated by Jaya Prada took everyone by surprise as they were not aware that the step was accidental not choreographed. During her appearance, Jaya also opened up, on 'Indian Idol 12,' about her relationship with the late Sridevi.