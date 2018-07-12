'I want him to remain in good health': Kapil Sharma's arch rival Krushna Abhishek opens up

Krushna Abhishek says he had messaged Kapil sharma after 5 years and told him that they can work together...

If there's one comedian who's always been considered to be an arch rival of Kapil Sharma on Television, then it's Krushna Abhishek. The duo has not even worked together and the professional rivalry between them and their respective comedy shows along with the competition in the race of TRPs is also pretty well known. Krushna and Kapil have been pitted against each other since eternity. While speculations about a fight between them (read cold war) have always been doing the rounds, turns out that Krushna in fact, hasn't got any ill feelings towards Kapil.

Why do we say so? Well, while ineracting with Hindustan Times, Krushna spoke at length about Kapil Sharma and their personal/professional equation. He also shared that he wants Kapil to be in the pink of his health and hopes to work with him too.

Krushna was quoted as saying by the daily, "When he was unwell, I was really sad. I don’t consider myself among his friends, but I want him to remain in good health. I messaged him after five years. I even told him that we can perform together if you want. He established comedians in the entertainment industry, got them respect."

Krusna further shared how he felt Kapil had been avoiding him and perhaps that's why things could never work out between them to come together for work. He told the paper, "He (Kapil) left Comedy Circus and started his show, which clicked. He was suddenly in the limelight and we were doing Comedy Classes on Life OK. People started telling us that why don’t we do something similar. He is also a writer and that’s his strength. He was everywhere. We also wanted to start a big show because of professional rivalry. We came on Colors and he immediately left it. Even Raj Nayak talked about it. Then Bharti and I took over his show. He went to Sony. Preeti (Simoes) signed me once his show got over. Then I signed Drama Company. He exited from Sony. He said that he will return to Sony only when Drama Company finishes. Then he started Family Time With Kapil Sharma. I wanted that to work because of professional rivalry.”

As of now, Kapil Sharma is on a vacation with his finace Ginni Chatrath. Recently, a picture of a pot-bellied Kapil Sharma from his vacay in Amsterdam had appeared online and had gone viral on social media platforms.