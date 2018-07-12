'I want him to remain in good health': Kapil Sharma's arch rival Krushna Abhishek opens up

Headlines

Swiggy Genie delivery partner flees with Rs 82,999 Apple Watch; here's what happened

Kedarnath Temple bans use of mobile phones, videography, photography; check details

Wimbledon Men's Final: Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic to win maiden Wimbledon title

From torn shoulder to cracked ribs, injuries Tom Cruise suffered during Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

Mukesh Ambani's firm earns Rs 69,990 crore in just 5 days ahead of Rs 1,50,000 crore move

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Swiggy Genie delivery partner flees with Rs 82,999 Apple Watch; here's what happened

Rohit Sharma shares amusing 'Anarkali' pic; wife Ritika Sajdeh's response takes the internet by storm

This 'adult star' has also excelled as a tennis player, did wonders at the age of 15

Weight loss diet: 8 high-protein breakfast options

Virat Kohli's Dressing Room Secrets

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Hybe boss Bang Si-hyuk, the richest man in K-pop, who launched BTS' V, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga and Jin

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Sara Ali Khan attends Cannes afterparty in black strapless gown, netizens call actress 'princess'

International wrestling body UWW threatens to ban WFI, voice support for wrestlers

Wrester Protest: Vinesh Phogat says life of complainants are in danger if Brij Bhushan walks free

DNA: Why was the 'Kavach' safety system at the Odisha Route missing?

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

From torn shoulder to cracked ribs, injuries Tom Cruise suffered during Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

Karan Johar's kids Yash, Roohi roast director as they reject Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's What Jhumka for this song

HomeTelevision

Television

'I want him to remain in good health': Kapil Sharma's arch rival Krushna Abhishek opens up

Krushna Abhishek says he had messaged Kapil sharma after 5 years and told him that they can work together...

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2018, 10:33 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

If there's one comedian who's always been considered to be an arch rival of Kapil Sharma on Television, then it's Krushna Abhishek. The duo has not even worked together and the professional rivalry between them and their respective comedy shows along with the competition in the race of TRPs is also pretty well known. Krushna and Kapil have been pitted against each other since eternity. While speculations about a fight between them (read cold war) have always been doing the rounds, turns out that Krushna in fact, hasn't got any ill feelings towards Kapil. 

Why do we say so? Well, while ineracting with Hindustan Times, Krushna spoke at length about Kapil Sharma and their personal/professional equation. He also shared that he wants Kapil to be in the pink of his health and hopes to work with him too. 

Krushna was quoted as saying by the daily, "When he was unwell, I was really sad. I don’t consider myself among his friends, but I want him to remain in good health. I messaged him after five years. I even told him that we can perform together if you want. He established comedians in the entertainment industry, got them respect."

Krusna further shared how he felt Kapil had been avoiding him and perhaps that's why things could never work out between them to come together for work. He told the paper, "He (Kapil) left Comedy Circus and started his show, which clicked. He was suddenly in the limelight and we were doing Comedy Classes on Life OK. People started telling us that why don’t we do something similar. He is also a writer and that’s his strength. He was everywhere. We also wanted to start a big show because of professional rivalry. We came on Colors and he immediately left it. Even Raj Nayak talked about it. Then Bharti and I took over his show. He went to Sony. Preeti (Simoes) signed me once his show got over. Then I signed Drama Company. He exited from Sony. He said that he will return to Sony only when Drama Company finishes. Then he started Family Time With Kapil Sharma. I wanted that to work because of professional rivalry.”

As of now, Kapil Sharma is on a vacation with his finace Ginni Chatrath. Recently, a picture of a pot-bellied Kapil Sharma from his vacay in Amsterdam had appeared online and had gone viral on social media platforms. 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in Uttarakhand, Himachal, Uttar Pradesh; check lMD forecast here

Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar, other NCP ministers meet Sharad Pawar for 1st time after rebellion

Veteran Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani passes away

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar needs to stop being a lost child, take a stand for herself and others | Opinion

Senior BJP leader hints at alliance with JD(S) ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Hybe boss Bang Si-hyuk, the richest man in K-pop, who launched BTS' V, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga and Jin

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Sara Ali Khan attends Cannes afterparty in black strapless gown, netizens call actress 'princess'

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

In pics: Rihanna celebrates motherhood, flaunts baby bump in nude maternity photoshoot

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE