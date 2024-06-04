Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: TMC's Abhishek Banerjee set to make third consecutive win

This victory not only solidifies his dominance and influence within the TMC but also significantly impacts West Bengal's political landscape.

Trinamool Congress national general secretary and two-term MP Abhishek Banerjee is on track to secure a third consecutive victory in the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat, amassing an overwhelming lead of over 6.5 lakh votes as counting progresses.

According to the Election Commission's latest updates, Banerjee has garnered 929,584 votes, far outpacing his nearest rival from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Abhijit Das, who secured just 2,74,476 votes.

This commanding lead not only ensures Banerjee's victory but also positions it as potentially the largest margin recorded in Lok Sabha elections in recent decades.

In the 2019 elections, Banerjee won by a margin exceeding three lakh votes, capturing more than 56 per cent of the total vote share. This year's performance appears poised to surpass that, reinforcing his dominance in the constituency.

As a two-term MP, Banerjee has established himself as a central figure within the party, second only to his aunt, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

His impending victory further solidifies his influence and control within the party, especially amid ongoing internal challenges.

Banerjee has been a primary target for the BJP, facing accusations of nepotism and corruption. However, his popularity, particularly among the youth within the TMC, has remained steadfast.

He has consistently defended himself against these allegations, promoting internal party reforms such as the one-person-one-post policy and advocating for a retirement age in politics.

In the recent campaign, if Mamata Banerjee was the supreme leader, Abhishek Banerjee played the role of a skilled general and astute strategist. He meticulously planned and executed the campaign over the past few months, demonstrating his strategic prowess.

Diamond Harbour has emerged as a critical battleground in West Bengal's political landscape. Under Banerjee's leadership, the TMC has promoted it as a 'model constituency,' while the opposition has criticized it as a 'laboratory of violence.' Despite these controversies, Banerjee's likely resounding victory here is set to reaffirm his leadership and strengthen his position within the TMC.

Strategically located between Kolkata and the South 24 Parganas district, Diamond Harbour is a crucial stronghold for the TMC.

The stakes in this election are exceptionally high, with outcomes likely to significantly influence the TMC's internal dynamics and the broader political scenario in West Bengal in the coming days.

A victory of this magnitude not only cements Abhishek Banerjee's legacy in Diamond Harbour, but also potentially reshapes the political discourse in West Bengal, underscoring his critical role in the TMC's future trajectory.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)