Happy birthday Pearl V Puri: TV actor sends special message to fans, hopes to connect with few

Pearl V Puri has refused to take gifts from his fans, and rather asked them for a special gesture during COVID-19

'Bepanah Pyaar' actor Pearl V Puri celebrates his 30th birthday today. The actor has a special message for his fans, in continuation to the message he has been sending across since a month.

For the uninitiated, Pearl V Puri had asked his fans to help stray animals by feeding them, since the strays have been affected by the COVID-19 situation. The actor has also promised to do a live chat with his fans, who manage to feed the most stray animals.

Puri is celebrating his birthday in Agra with his parents. The actor left from Mumbai to be with his family back there. Like every year, the actor would be visiting an NGO and spending time with his family. This year, however, he will also be squeezing in time to ring in his birthday with fans.

Pearl V Puri fans have already reportedly helped 300 strays - both animals and birds. The actor had requested his fans to look after them a month before his birthday, and the ones with most good deed would get to chat with him today. The actor took the initiative after helping out over a hundred spot boys during the lockdown.