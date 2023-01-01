Gurmeet Choudhary gets injured while saving his wife Debina Bonnerjee from a mob on New Year's eve

Viral Bhayani/Instagram

On December 31, Gurmeet Choudhary got injured while trying to protect his wife Debina Bonnerjee from fans who mobbed her in Mumbai after his live performance, when fans descended upon the couple to take selfies with them. The Khamoshiyan actor was able to extricate his wife and take her safely to their car, but in the process, he ended up injuring his leg.

The celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has shared the video on his Instagram handle with the caption, "Bollywood Actor Gurmeet Choudhary injures himself while protecting his wife Debina Bonnerjee from a crowd and makes sure his wife and fans are all safe." The video went viral as soon as it was shared on social media.

Talking about the whole incident, Gurmeet told IANS, "After the performance, many fans gathered backstage. There was a huge crowd and they reached the stage to click pictures, it became difficult to balance myself and even my leg got twisted. Had to save Debina and other fans also from getting injured because many times it happens due to excitement in such a crowd that people get injured so anyhow we managed to move out of it saving other fans as well."

Though Gurmeet has been brutally trolled too for showing off his minor injuries. Netizens took to the comments section and slammed him with sarcastic comments. One Instagram user wrote, "Are baap ree....Emergency room me admit karna pdega...bahut bhayankar injury ho gayi hai...doctor bulaao re (He will need to be admitted in the emergency room, call a doctor immediately)", while another commented, "Arey koi ambulance bulaao itni chot lagi hai bechare ko (Call an ambulance, he has injured himself so much)".



READ | Gurmeet Choudhary reacts to him, wife Debina Bonnerjee being trolled for second pregnancy, says 'hum jo hain...'