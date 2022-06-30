Farhan Akhtar's cameo in Iman Vellani starrer Ms Marvel leaves Twitter divided

Farhan Akhtar-Ms Marvel/File photo

Recently, Bollywood actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar unveiled his character in Ms Marvel via a teaser from the web series, on his social media account. Taking to his Twitter handle, Farhan shared the teaser of Ms Marvel episode four and introduced his character from his Hollywood debut. Farhan wrote in a tweet, "It's my pleasure to introduce you to Waleed! Catch me in the latest episode of Ms. Marvel on @DisneyPlusHS. Marvel Studios' #MsMarvel four episodes, now streaming in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English."

Soon after the fourth episode of Ms Marvel dropped on Diney+Hotstar, Marvel and Farhan Akhtar fans couldn't wait to stream it. Needless to say, Farhan's brief role in the fourth episode left his fans in awe of the star. Farhan's look from the show has garnered a lot of praise from social media users. While a section of netizens expressed how proud they were of the fact that Farhan was a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a section of social media users trolled the star for his blink-and-miss appearance. Social media users created memes making fun of Farhan's 'Flash' appearance.

Check out some reactions below:

they did him so wrong only introduced him to the mcu to kill him off five min later #FarhanAkhtar #MsMarvel #Marvel pic.twitter.com/qb4HrmF2vx — vansh (@Vansharma18) June 29, 2022

#MsMarvel #FarhanAkhtar



For anyone planning to watch Ms Marvel episode 4 , please watch it without blinking even for a sec



Not coz it's intresting or great , but if u blink even for a sec u will miss Farhan Akhtar's role completely . pic.twitter.com/C1HDxnT7Io — BTown Ki Billi (@BtownKi) June 29, 2022

#FarhanAkhtar is the new Flash, not because he's fast, he enters and exits from #MsMarvel so fast. pic.twitter.com/UuyH0DqfRt — ಕಮಲಜ್ಜಿ ಮೊಮ್ಮಗ (@KadakMommaga) June 29, 2022

In the teaser video that Farhan had earlier shared, Kareem played by Aramis Knight leads Kamala into a mysterious chamber. While Kamala and Kareem were having a conversation, Farhan enters the scene and introduces himself. He says, "My name is Waleed. Your great-grandmother's story is of legend. When you're ready, we have much to discuss."

In the teaser, Farhan is seen sporting mid-shoulder level hair and a full-grown beard. His character is seen imparting wisdom to Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan.

Ms. Marvel is one of the highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) projects. It introduces Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka the titular character, who is a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a superhero mega-fan with an oversized imagination -- particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel.

Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha are also a part of Ms. Marvel.

Ms. Marvel, an original series from Marvel Studios is now streaming in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English.

Ms Marvel consists of six episodes, concluding on July 13. It is part of Phase Four of the MCU. It will serve as a set-up for the film The Marvels, planned for release next year, in which Vellani will reprise her role as Khan along with additional cast members from the series, as per Deadline.