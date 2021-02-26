Rakhi Sawant's mother thanks Salman Khan, Sohail Khan for extending help for cancer treatment

Actress Rakhi Sawant has put out a video on Instagram thanking superstar Salman Khan and his family for extending help to her mother Jaya, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment at a hospital in Mumbai.

In the video, her mother can be seen thanking Salman and his brother, actor Sohail Khan, for all their efforts. "Thank you, my son, Salman Khan. Thank you, Sohail. I am in the hospital right now and I am undergoing chemotherapy. Today, I completed four (rounds) and two more are left. After that, I will be operated on. I wish for your success and that you remain safe and sound. God is with you. May God fulfill all your dreams," she says.

Rakhi adds, "Thank you Salman ji, you are a rockstar!"

Rakhi's colleagues Kashmera Shah and Sambhavna Seth had also visited her mother at the hospital recently. Rakhi was a finalist on season 14 of the Salman-hosted reality show Bigg Boss and walked away with Rs 14 lakh in the finale last week.

Earlier, on February 24, Rakhi took to her Instagram page and shared a few photos of her ailing mother urging fans to pray for her. The entertainer captioned her post, "Please pray for mom, she is undergoing cancer treatment."

Meanwhile, several celebs wished Rakhi's mother a speedy recovery and lauded her for her stint on Bigg Boss 14. Kavita Kaushik commented, "Tu hai Asli Sherni Rakhi, who did everything to make the audience laugh, you tried all you could to keep the viewers glued to the TV, you woke up a sleeping boring season, and above all, you did not just selfishly fight for the money you gave it all the entertainment you thought you can, all this while cancer bites into the family, I know exactly how it feels and what it takes, it's a fact asli entertainer tu hai baaki sab copy karte hai! Prayers for aunty and lots n lots of love to you."

While Kamya Punjabi wrote, "Well this is Rakhi's first post aft bb14 finale, I m numb I have no words, someone who entertained da world so much past few months, was going thru dis? Can u even imagine? Koi tujhse kya mukabla karega @IAMREALRAKHI Tu toh sabse upar aur sabse anokhi nikli..u r a winner in life #Staystrong (sic)."

Meanwhile, during an interaction with IANS, Rakhi spoke about Bigg Boss 14 journey by stating, "I fought back. My personal life was also painful. My mother was unwell and she has been undergoing chemotherapy. There was stress in my personal life and I still entertained people. I had so much pressure and responsibility."