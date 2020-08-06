DNA Exclusive: Adil Hussain reveals inspiration behind his character in 'Pareeksha -The Final Test'

Adil Hussain is all set to star in an upcoming film on Zee5 titled Pareeksha - The Final Test. It’s always said that the love the parents give their children is invaluable and this film is the proof of the same. Adil Hussain who is essaying the role of the father recently revealed his inspiration behind the character he played.

Recollecting an old memory, the actor said, "While I was growing up one of our neighbours had rented their hut to a rickshaw puller named Noor Mohammad Bhai. When I was offered the script, I directly started thinking about Mohammad Bhai. He used to drop me to school or give me free rickshaw rides if I had to go somewhere. I distinctly remember the way he used to pull the rickshaw or even repair it when something happened to it. So for me getting this part was playing the role of Noor Mohammad Bhai on screen."

Pareeksha - The Final Test is based on true events and is directed by national award-winning filmmaker Prakash Jha. The film also had its India Premiere at the 50th International Film Festival of India in the Indian Panorama section and recently premiered at the LMohammaddian Film Festival.

Pareeksha - The Final Test also draws inspiration from real-life events and shows them in their raw form. One of the huge inspiration being S. P. Abhayanand. The film stars Priyanka Bose, Adil Hussain, Sanjay Suri, and child actor Shubham Jha and is all set to release on ZEE5 on August 6, 2020.