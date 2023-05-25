'Oops ye kya ho gaya': Did Shama Sikander have a wardrobe malfunction during bold shoot in unbuttoned, revealing jacket?

Shama Sikander during her recent shoot

Actress Shama Sikander wowed the fans with her latest pictures and videos from her photoshoot. The actress wore an unbuttoned cropped blazer with a pencil skirt and pendant for the shoot, giving total ‘boss lady’ vibes. However, in the video she shared from the shoot, the actress mentioned ‘oops’ in the caption leading to many speculating that there had been a wardrobe malfunction.

On Wednesday, Shama shared a picture of herself in the unbuttoned blazer, leaning against a white wall and wrote, “Maybe she’s born with it: #confidence.” The picture had a lot of fans calling her a ‘boss lady’. One wrote, “You are always looks elegant you know.” Another commented, “The way you carry yourself not many can.”

However, on Thursday, the actress shared a video from the same shoot where she could be seen giving various poses in the same outfit and the same location. What was unusual was the caption. “Oopss…. Ye kya ho gaya,” the actress wrote, before she clarified with the hashtag #JustKidding. However, it seems that the joke was lost on many. Many news portals even ran with headlines about Shama’s ‘wardrobe malfunction’ and a few social media udders also criticised the actress for ‘not carrying’ her attire properly.

There were still many who praised Shama for her bold look. “Every time I see your pictures, I lack words to describe how beautiful you are.” Others echoed this sentiment.

Shama Sikander, best known for appearing in the TV show Ye Meri Life Hai and the short film Sexaholic, is a popular figure on social media. She routinely shares glimpses from her personal and professional life on Instagram for her over 3 million followers. The actress’ bold, sexy pictures and videos are a hit with her fans.