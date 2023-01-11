Did Rakhi Sawant secretly get married to boyfriend Adil Durrani? Viral pics from registrar confuse netizens

Rakhi Sawant- Adil Durrani

If the social media pictures have to consider, then Rakhi Sawant has secretly gotten married to her boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani. In a viral carousel post, Rakhi Sawant is seen with Adil in a presumed registrar's office, singing the marriage certificate. A snap of the registered marriage has also surfaced, and it says that Rakhi and Adil got married in 2022. Even a source closer to the celeb is unaware of this news, and couldn't give clarification on the same. The actress remained unavailable to reach.

Recently, Rakhi was seen in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4.