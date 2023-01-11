Search icon
Did Rakhi Sawant secretly get married to boyfriend Adil Durrani? Viral pics from registrar confuse netizens

A photo of the marriage certificate revealed that Rakhi Sawant got secretly married to Adil Durrani in 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 03:09 PM IST

Did Rakhi Sawant secretly get married to boyfriend Adil Durrani? Viral pics from registrar confuse netizens
Rakhi Sawant- Adil Durrani

If the social media pictures have to consider, then Rakhi Sawant has secretly gotten married to her boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani. In a viral carousel post, Rakhi Sawant is seen with Adil in a presumed registrar's office, singing the marriage certificate. A snap of the registered marriage has also surfaced, and it says that Rakhi and Adil got married in 2022. Even a source closer to the celeb is unaware of this news, and couldn't give clarification on the same. The actress remained unavailable to reach. 

A post shared by Entertainment Page | Series® (@indian_entertainment_daily)

Recently, Rakhi was seen in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4. 

 

Hansika Motwani is a true 'beach baby,' these five sexy photos prove it
Fried Tarantula Spider, Nested soup: These are the world's most weird dishes
Khakhee The Bihar Chapter, Secrets of Kohinoor, list of 5 must-watch OTT releases
From Anushka Sharma to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood celebs who have turned into entrepreneurs
New Year's Eve celebrations across India including Delhi, Manali, see pictures
First-image
Delhi: Cash van security guard shot dead outside ICICI Bank ATM, Rs 8 lakh looted
