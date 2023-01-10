Rakhi Sawant breaks down after her mother diagnosed with brain tumor, urges fans to pray

Credit: Rakhi Sawant/Instagram

Television actress Rakhi Sawant broke down when she got to know that her mother is suffering from a brain tumor, a day after she walked out of Bigg Boss Marathi house. She took to Instagram and asked her fans to pray for her mom.

Rakhi Sawant shared an update about her mom’s health and revealed that she is hospitalised. In the video she shared on Instagram, Rakhi can be heard saying, “I came out of the Bigg Boss house last night and I really need everyone’s blessings. Mom is not well. She is in the hospital. Please pray for her.”

She further said that her mom has been diagnosed with a brain tumor and the left side of her body has been paralysed. She stated, “Nobody informed me in the Bigg Boss house that she is not well. I did not know she had been hospitalised. My mom has been diagnosed with a brain tumor.”

As soon as this video went viral on social media, her fans wished for a speedy recovery for her mother. Rahul Vaidya dropped folded hands and red heart emojis. Mahima Chaudhry commented, “My prayers wishing her good health." Singer Afsana Khan commented, “Rakhi siso stay stronger siso waheguru allha mehar kro. Sofia Hayat said, “Oh my darling. I send prayers and blessings to you and yoir mother."

Earlier, according to Bollywooldife, Rakhi Sawant discussed her divorce and the suffering she endured after it. She revealed that she would never forgive her ex-husband, Ritiesh, for what he did to her mother, abandoning the actress' mother in the hospital to bleed while she was in the Bigg Boss house and failing to take care of her or pay her bill, which caused irreparable damage.

Later, in the same interview, Rakhi Sawant startlingly admitted to wanting to hang herself and to leave a suicide tape blaming her ex-husband Ritiesh. The reality-show contestant claimed that she experienced depression, stopped talking to people, and even had suicidal thoughts. She even considered hanging herself and recording it so that Ritiesh would be held accountable because he had hurt her so severely at the time that she was unable to comprehend or make sense of anything.

