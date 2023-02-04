Search icon
Did Krushna Abhishek's sister Arti Singh get married secretly? Here's the truth behind 'wedding video'

Arti Singh dropped a video in a bridal outfit, and it left netizens surprised.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 10:13 AM IST

Krushna Abhishek's sister Arti Singh Sharma surprised netizens after sharing a video of her marriage. When you will tab at Arti's Instagram profile, you will be taken aback for a few seconds. The second post of her profile is a video of the actress dressed up as a bride, sitting on a wedding chair, with her groom, Rajiv Adatia. 

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rajiv Adatia and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh's video has left netizens baffled. But here's the truth? Arti and Rajiv collaborated for a photoshoot, and they recreated Tanu Weds Manu poster. Arti even danced on Ghani Bawri song, and Rajiv played along. Rajiv shared the video with the caption, "ANU WEDS MANU 2.0! @artisingh5 for the Glam on Calender 2023." 

As soon as Rajiv shared the video, several netizens reacted to the video with shock. Arti called their video as, "Madness to another level." A user wrote, "Both of you are toooo cute." Another user wrote, "Rajivadatia har ladki k sath flirt karthe rahthe hey (Rajiv Adatia flirts with every other girl)." A netizen wrote, "Arti good to see you that you are enjoying your work." Another netizen wrote, "Akhir kar arti singh ko apna sapne ka rajkumar mil hi gya (Finaly, Arti got her price charming)." 

READ: DNA Exclusive: Arti Singh speaks on Govinda- Krushna Abhishek's feud

Last year, Arti spoke about his brother Krushna Abhishek's feud with uncle Govinda. While speaking to DNA, she said, ""You will never get another family. I really feel that since he (Krushna) is younger... he should seek his (Govinda) forgiveness. And being an elder, he (Govinda) should forgive him." Singh further added, "Family is a God's gift...we get chosen to become a family by God's grace. Parivar saath mein ho toh wohi aacha hai (It is better that family should stick together)." 

In the same conversation, Arti declared that her brother Krushna is the biggest support in her life. Krushna is everything for her, and he's been taking great care of her.

