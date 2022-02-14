DNA Exclusive: Arti Singh speaks on Govinda- Krushna Abhishek's feud

Actress Arti Singh hails from a well-known family. Her uncle, Govinda needs no introduction. He is an actor who ruled the 90s and is regarded as one of the best comic actors. Singh's brother Krushna Abhishek is also a popular comedian, and he shared a cordial relationship with the 'Dulhe Raja' star. But, since 2016, Krushna and Govinda got into public fallout, and till now, things are not been well between them.

Being a family member, Arti feels that it's high time they should forget their differences. During a conversation with DNA, the 'Warris' actress wished their fight should come to an end, and said, "You will never get another family. I really feel that since he (Krushna) is younger... he should seek his (Govinda) forgiveness. And being an elder, he (Govinda) should forgive him." Singh further added, "Family is a God's gift...we get chosen to become a family by God's grace. Parivar saath mein ho toh wohi aacha hai. " Singh asserted.

The 'Bigg Boss 13' actress confirmed that she never tried to interfere to patch things between them, as they both are adult, individuals. But she does feel that, "Ab baut ho gaya. Life is too short... just live happily." Singh asserted that her family was beautiful, is beautiful and she respect everybody's decision. "Sabki ek journey hai, sabki apni thinking hai." Arti even disclosed that even she was ignored, and that's the reason, she doesn't want to get involved in such matter. "Mujhse bhi koi baat nahi karta tha... but that's okay, I'm fine with it."

Arti declared that her brother Krushna is the biggest support in her life. Krushna is everything for her, and he's been taking great care of her. Talking about Krushna-Govinda spat, in 2016, the comedian got upset with his uncle, when the latter ditched the former's show 'Comedy Nights Live' over 'The Kapil Sharma Show.' Since then, these popular icons took potshots at each other on various occasions.