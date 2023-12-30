Watch: Dharmendra recreates son Bobby Deol's viral Jamal Kudu step on Bigg Boss, teaches Salman Khan

Veteran actor Dharmendra, Salman Khan, along with Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Mika Singh, and Krushna Abhishek dance to Bobby Deol's iconic dance in the viral Jamal Kudu, and the results are hilarious.

Bobby Deol's dance to his entry song Jamal Kudu from Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal has become a viral sensation. Bobby's dance step of balancing a glass on his head has given inspiration to several reels. Now, even Salman Khan tries Bobby's step along with the latter's father, Dharmendra, and his brothers, Arbaaz Khan, and Sohail Khan.

In the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan hosts veteran actor Dharmendra along with singer Mika Singh. Krushna Abhishek joins the gang and spreads laughs with his gags. Later, Krushna asks everyone to replicate Bobby's iconic glass balancing dance step on Jamal Kudu. The song plays, and everyone present on the stage tries to balance the glass on their head. Salman hilariously drops the glass and catches it with his hand. Dharmendra holds glass in his hand and groves on the viral song. Amid the performance, Krushna jokes, "Punjabiyon ko kaun khali glass deta hai (Who gives an empty glass to Punjabi)."

Here's the video

The recreation of Jamal Kudu became the perfect promo for the episode, and as soon as the promo was out, it went viral. Before Salman hosts the grand celebration night, he slams Ayesha Khan over her gameplay. Ayesha Khan entered Bigg Boss as a wildcard after she alleged that Munawar was involved with Nazila Sitaishi while dating her became a topic of discussion. Ayesha demanded a public apology from Munawar on national television. Serious allegations were made against the comedian which left him emotional. Meanwhile, in tonight's episode, Salman Khan will confront Ayesha Khan on national television during Bigg Boss 17.

In the recent promo, Salman Khan can be seen bashing her asking her motive behind entering the house. While Ayesha can be seen explaining that she wants an apology from Munawar Faruqui. In response, Salman sarcastically asks if she wants this apology on national television. After this episode, Ayesha reportedly fainted and she was taken to a hospital. She went through a routine checkup and she came back to the house.