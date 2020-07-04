Depression is like a black hole that sucks you in: COVID-19 survivor Mohena Kumar Singh

Television actress Mohena Kumari Singh had recently experienced depression. The COVID-19 survivor confessed that the feeling is likely to creep in when in isolation. More so, she opened up on what kind of therapy helps when in such a phase.

While Mohena was in isolation in the hospital, she was sent back home and asked to be in isolation, while her family was also in isolation. In a video interview, she confessed that depression does creep in and it is a black hole which only sucks people in.

"We used to just peak from our doors and just ask each other if we are fine. It was not to break rules or anything. You get low, you are going to get low at some point, everybody will get into depression zone, but you have identified that. What happens with depression is that it is like the black hole which sucks you in. It is your prerogative to get out of it. You can only do it by realizing you are getting sucked," she said.

Mohena mentioned that her husband Suyash Rawat was a strong support system during that time. "On the 9th ot 10th day, it was getting too much. What really helped was my husband. I had a lot of anxiety on those days but I just held his hands and stood and took positive energy from him," she recollected, also emphasizing on the need for constant communication.

The actress, best remembered for her role in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', said that being tested positive for COVID-19 takes a toll on people. She said that while it impacts the body with either ache or fever, the real toll it takes is on mental health, because people in that state continously think 'what next'.

The topic of depression has come back in limelight after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise on June 14, 2020. While there was no evidence proving whether the actor was murdered or he died by suicide, various entities have confirmed that Sushant was depressed since six months. The factor has been considered as one of the biggest reasons behind his demise.