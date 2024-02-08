Dance Deewane: 10 year-old Meerut girl stuns Madhuri Dixit with her performance on actress' song from Kalank

In the upcoming episode of Dance Deewane, 10-year-old Kashvi Agarwal stuns Madhuri Dixit as she gives a 'power-packed' performance on the Kalank song.

Colors' Dance Deewane continued showcasing an impressive pool of talent but also brought together three generations of dancers, all united under the theme 'Aapke Parivaar Se Hamare Parivaar Tak'. In this season, the show embraces the essence of family, celebrating bonds that transcend blood relations through the universal language of dance. The judges, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Suniel Shetty don the panel with their star power and expertise. Adding a touch of humour to the dance extravaganza, the lively Bharti Singh dons the role of host, ensuring a delightful and entertaining experience for the viewers. Its second episode not only delivered thrilling performances but also captured lasting first impressions of the exceptionally talented dancers.

Last week on Dance Deewane, amongst all the participants coming from different states of the country the stage witnessed the heartwarming bond of two extraordinary first-generation contestants, 4-year-old Yuvraj Yadav from Surat, Gujarat, and 5-year-old Yuvansh Sen from Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh. They met on the show and instantly connected with each other with dance being the binding factor. Hailing from different families and states both brought a unique charm to their performance that astonished the judges, who gushed about the young dancers showcasing remarkable skills at such a tender age. In a touching display of camaraderie, Yuvraj and Yuvansh shared their newfound friendship in the early phases of this captivating dance journey on the show.

The course of mesmerizing dance performances will continue in the upcoming week. Get ready to witness a power-packed performance of a 10-year-old Kashvi Agarwal, from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. She will set the stage on fire with her dance performance on a timeless song of the evergreen Madhuri Dixit Nene from the movie ‘Kalank’. The judges' reactions to her performance, especially Madhuri's thoughts about Kashvi’s interpretation of her iconic song will be worth the wait.