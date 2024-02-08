Twitter
Headlines

Pakistan Elections 2024: Imran Khan's party-backed independents pose tough challenge to Nawaz Sharif's PML-N

This Bollywood actress to star opposite Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Suriya in pan-India films; it's not Deepika, Alia, Katrina

DNA TV Show: Why J-K still witnesses targeted killings after abrogation of Article 370

'Pass mat aana': KL Rahul urges paparazzi to maintain distance as he departs from Mumbai airport - Watch

Dance Deewane: 10 year-old Meerut girl stuns Madhuri Dixit with her performance on actress' song from Kalank

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This Bollywood actress to star opposite Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Suriya in pan-India films; it's not Deepika, Alia, Katrina

'I'm no James Cameron but...': Aditya Dhar on why Vicky Kaushal-starrer The Immortal Ashwatthama has been put on hold

Varanasi court to hear plea against worship in Gyanvapi mosque cellar on Feb 15

5 vegetables that are actually fruits

10 home remedies to remove dandruff naturally

Indian batters to win Orange Cap in IPL

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

In pics: TV's Ram-Sita Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

From ‘Parivarvaad’ Jibe To Mocking INDIA Bloc, Top 10 Moments Of PM Modi's Speech In Parliament

Big News! ED Raids Arvind Kejriwal's Secretary And Other AAP Leaders At 12 Locations In Delhi-NCR

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: India Beat England By 106 Runs In Vizag, Level Series 1-1

Ankur Tewari reveals what's new in Coke Studio Bharat season 2: 'We are trying to be braver' | Exclusive

Dance Deewane: 10 year-old Meerut girl stuns Madhuri Dixit with her performance on actress' song from Kalank

'I'm no James Cameron but...': Aditya Dhar on why Vicky Kaushal-starrer The Immortal Ashwatthama has been put on hold

HomeTelevision

Television

Dance Deewane: 10 year-old Meerut girl stuns Madhuri Dixit with her performance on actress' song from Kalank

In the upcoming episode of Dance Deewane, 10-year-old Kashvi Agarwal stuns Madhuri Dixit as she gives a 'power-packed' performance on the Kalank song.

article-main

Simran Singh

Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 10:54 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Colors' Dance Deewane continued showcasing an impressive pool of talent but also brought together three generations of dancers, all united under the theme 'Aapke Parivaar Se Hamare Parivaar Tak'. In this season, the show embraces the essence of family, celebrating bonds that transcend blood relations through the universal language of dance. The judges, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Suniel Shetty don the panel with their star power and expertise. Adding a touch of humour to the dance extravaganza, the lively Bharti Singh dons the role of host, ensuring a delightful and entertaining experience for the viewers. Its second episode not only delivered thrilling performances but also captured lasting first impressions of the exceptionally talented dancers.

Last week on Dance Deewane, amongst all the participants coming from different states of the country the stage witnessed the heartwarming bond of two extraordinary first-generation contestants, 4-year-old Yuvraj Yadav from Surat, Gujarat, and 5-year-old Yuvansh Sen from Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh. They met on the show and instantly connected with each other with dance being the binding factor. Hailing from different families and states both brought a unique charm to their performance that astonished the judges, who gushed about the young dancers showcasing remarkable skills at such a tender age. In a touching display of camaraderie, Yuvraj and Yuvansh shared their newfound friendship in the early phases of this captivating dance journey on the show. 

The course of mesmerizing dance performances will continue in the upcoming week. Get ready to witness a power-packed performance of a 10-year-old Kashvi Agarwal, from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. She will set the stage on fire with her dance performance on a timeless song of the evergreen Madhuri Dixit Nene from the movie ‘Kalank’. The judges' reactions to her performance, especially Madhuri's thoughts about Kashvi’s interpretation of her iconic song will be worth the wait.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rs 240 crore Airbus to Rs 451 crore necklace: Things Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani give as gifts

Uttarakhand: Violence erupts in Haldwani after 'illegal' madrasa demolition, shoot-at-sight ordered

Killer Mike breaks silence after being arrested post Grammy wins: 'I have the utmost...'

Meet man, son of poor immigrants who got job at Facebook at 23, was fired in 1 year, built Rs 664 crore firm in few days

India to replace its troops in Maldives with technical personnel: MEA

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

In pics: TV's Ram-Sita Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

Streaming This Week: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karmma Calling, Shark Tank India 3; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Remember Bhootnath's Banku? Grown-up Aman Siddiqui looks unrecognisable, former child artiste is now...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE