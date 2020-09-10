'Continuing your own brand': Devoleena Bhattacharjee aka Gopi Bahu on 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2'

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is all set to play the character of 'Gopi Bahu' again in season 2 of the popular TV show Saath Nibhana Saathiya. The show is making a comeback after Yashraj Mukhate’s Rasode Mein Kaun Tha rap went viral.

In a recent interview, Devoleena opened up about reprising her character after participating in Bigg Boss 13. She said, "It is like continuing your own brand just like superstars Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar do in their films respectively. It is more about entertaining the fans. As an actor, I'm always up for it," BollywoodLife quoted a report.

Speaking further about the popular show's return, Devoleena said, "I was glad. Gopi was iconic and will always remain iconic. And yes, playing your iconic role after a break and that too on demand is called opportunity."

Devoleena said she feels as if Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 was destined to happen. Speaking about Rupal Patel aka Kokila Ben's return to the show, she said, "I don’t know if it’s true, but I really hope she returns. I was under the impression that she would be reprising her role. The whole Koki-Gopi equation is what the audience loved. So, if I’m there, Koki should be there too! I would be very sad if she doesn’t return."

A few days back, Union Miniter Smriti Irani took to her official Instagram account and shared a spoof version of the viral video clip with her fans. The video clip featured Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi as well. The spoof video, edited by a page called Meme_Hub, shows Smriti Irani delivering the now-famous Kokilaben dialogue. Instead of Gopi Bahu and Rashi ben, the video has Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

The clip ended with BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra saying "Rahul hi Rashi hai". For the uninitiated, Sambit Patra recited the entire viral rap-song on live television and concluded it saying that Rahul is Rashi. Almost two weeks back, music producer Yashraj Mukhate turned the now-famous dialogue from the Hindi TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya into a rap song.