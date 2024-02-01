'Cheap, cringe and obscene': Nora Fatehi slammed for her 'vulgar' dance moves on family show

Nora Fatehi recently faced criticism for her 'vulgar' dance performance on the reality show Dance Plus Pro.

Bollywood star Nora Fatehi gained widespread recognition, especially after her appearance in the 2018 blockbuster music video Dilbar, which has garnered over a billion views on YouTube. She also featured in Bollywood films such as Bharat, Stree, Batla House, Roar, and Satyameva Jayate.

Besides her acting career, Nora also served as a judge on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. However, Nora recently faced criticism for her 'vulgar' dance performance on the reality show Dance Plus Pro. In a viral video, she can be seen dancing and splashing water on her body, puring water from a bottle in a slow-motion segment. The performance left judges and contestants in shock and surprise, with the video circulating widely on social media, attracting both cheers and criticism.

The clip of Nora Fatehi's dance performance on Dance Plus Pro stirred up mixed reactions on the internet, with some netizens expressing their displeasure. One comment conveyed, "Hate this kind of dance performance on a dance show which you thought you’ll watch with your family." Another user remarked, "there was DID in my childhood and then there is this. anyways, I think kids don’t watch this anymore. there’s a bigger poison – YouTube and reels. TV was the poison when I was young." The third person mentioned, "Not acceptable..not everything everywhere it is to be sensualized." Another said, "It can belong to a particular culture but man does this looks cheap and vulgar. No aesthetics or whatever and this thing with water cringe."

Nora Faethi is quite active on social media and is often seen sharing her dance rehearsal videos and giving insights into her day to the fans on Instagram. Recently, the actress seems to have fallen prey to what seems like a deepfake or a lookalike. Nora took to her social media and called out a brand for using her lookalike for promotions.

Nora Fatehi took to her Instagram stories to raise an alarm and clarify that the woman in the video promoting the fashion brand isn't her. Sharing the video wherein the woman could be seen aping everything from her mannerisms to the look and voice, she wrote, “Shocked!! This is not me!” She also branded the video 'fake' in bold letters.