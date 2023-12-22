Headlines

Bigg Boss 17 won't get an extension for first time in five seasons, show to end on...

As per Bigg Boss Tak, unlike the last five seasons, Bigg Boss 17 won't get an extension and the Grand Finale of the show will happen on January 2024

Simran Singh

Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 10:36 PM IST

Bigg Boss 17 has completed 67 days, and many fans of the show expect that the season will get an extension for a few weeks. However, those who were expecting that the show will get extended till next February will be disappointed to know this. 

Unlike the last few seasons, Bigg Boss 17 won't get an extension, and the finale will happen in January 2024. As per Bigg Boss Tak, Bigg Boss 17 will have its grand finale on January 28, and the show will end on week 15. On X (formerly Twitter), Bigg Boss Tak wrote, "Grand  FINALE of Bigg Boss 17 is on 28th January 2024. No extension for BB17,  the finale is happening in Week 15. For the first time after 5 seasons, the BB season will not be extended even by a week and will end on the scheduled 15th week." 

As soon as this information was shared on social media, several netizens reacted. An internet user wrote, "Badiya hi kaun hi dekh raha show." Another internet user wrote, "Ye sach huya to main bahut khush hogi." One of the internet users wrote, "After watching BB OTT 2, this season I'm not watching. But my family members told me this is the worst season of Bigg Boss." A netizen wrote, "Final to ho jayega, but I will always remember the one name, Munawar Faruqui." 

The complex equation between Munawar Faruqui-Ayesha Khan

A day after Ayesha Khan slammed, scrutinised, and in her words, exposed Munawar Faruqui, the former actress grew close with him in the Bigg Boss house. In the Wednesday episode, Ayesha and Munawar was seen spending a happy time together. Munawar called Ayesha to suggest him an outfit, and she asked him to wear a white shirt. The duo even played Chidiya Udd near the garden area. As per the information provided by The Khabri, Salman Khan will school Ayesha Khan for maintaining double standards in the house.

