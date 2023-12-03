Headlines

Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Netizens feel Karan Johar is better host than Salman Khan, say 'bring him every week'

Netizens laud Karan Johar's hosting skills in Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar and feel he is better than Salman Khan.

Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 07:12 PM IST

Karan Johar replaced Salman Khan for this Weekend Ka Vaar in Bigg Boss 17. He covered almost all the topics from the week, from decoding Vicky Jain's game to showing Mannara Chopra the mirror. The netizens also lauded him for his hosting skills and feel that he is better than Salman Khan. 

A Twitter user, Bigg Boss Tak shared a post asking the audience to rate Karan Johar as a host from 1 to 5 and netizens shared their views in the comment section. One of the comments read, "5/5 boss! He definitely was a good host who addressed “zaruri topics." Another wrote, "Thank You sir #KaranJohar. Today you exposed fake people, this is the biggest thing." Another commented, "For the first time I loved #KaranJohar hosting also many must have loved it. Need this to be from #SalmanKhan who was good before that original host is what is needed which can change dynamics too much in #BiggBoss17  Host can guide very well to enhance the game." Another wrote, "Pls bring him instead of Salman. Salman looks bored, scripted, disinterested in the housemates, and is extremely biased to Ankita. I liked KJo. He was good and on point to everyone." Another commented, "He was fire. Bring him every week instead of Salman Khan." 

Some users also felt that no matter how good he was, he couldn't match Salman Khan's aura and wrote, "he just missing the lack of command or aura Salman Khan has when he speaks to contestants. The Impact he is unable to generate. Personality matters." Another comment read, "No one cares about this, and Salman's fear is different." 

Meanwhile, during the Weekend Ka Vaar, Karan Johar bashed Mannara Chopra and called her a hypocrite for only demanding efforts in friendship, but not doing the same in return. He also exposed Vicky Jain's game, slammed Ankita Lokhande for taking a step back from her friendship with Munawar because of Mannara, slammed Khanzaadi for faking her illness, and also announced Sunny Arya's eviction after he got physical with Abhishek Kumar. 

