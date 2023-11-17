Bigg Boss 17: Is Ankita Lokhande pregnant? Actress talks to husband Vicky Jain about missing her periods in viral video

Ankita Lokhande reveals she missed her periods, and took a pregnancy test in the Bigg Boss 17 house.

Ankita Lokhande’s pregnancy rumours grabbed headlines before she went inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. Now, the actress’ video talking about missing her periods and hinting at being pregnant inside the BB house is going viral on social media.

Recently, after Salman Khan bashed Vicky Jain for behaving rudely with his wife Ankita, the couple has been having differences between them. In a recent episode, Ankita can be seen confronting about the same with her husband and while talking, the actress revealed that she has missed her periods and that she has also taken a pregnancy test for the same.

A video was shared by a fan in which the actress can be heard saying, “I feel I am sick. I have this feeling that I am not well. I am not getting my periods too. I just want to go home.”

To this, Vicky Jain replied that she recently told him that she is on day 1 of her periods. Ankita then added, “No, I got my blood tests done yesterday. I underwent blood tests for pregnancy, to check if I am pregnant or not.” She added, “Today, they did my urine test. My emotions are all going up and down, they are all over the place. I am going through something which I cannot explain. I am confused and I am not blaming you for it.”

Netizens also expressed their views soon after the video went viral on social media. One of the comments read, “First time in big boss history.” Another wrote, “Ye toh record ban jyega (this would become a record).” Some also called it a drama and said, “don’t know about pregnancy, but they both have come with full planning. Total drama.”

Meanwhile, this week, Bigg Boss changed the rooms of the contestants and shifted Vicky Jain to the dimaag room. This led to a big fight between Ankita and Vicky. Now, Ankita Lokhande, Anurag Dobhal, Abhishek Kumar and Sunny Arya have been nominated for eviction and it will be interesting to see whose journey comes to an end this week.