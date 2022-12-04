Bigg Boss 16: Shekhar Suman turns into MC Stan's doppelganger, leaves everyone in splits

File Photo

Shekhar Suman has entertained the Bigg Boss 16 contestants with his MC Stan avatar in the Bigg Bulletin with Shekhar Suman segment of the reality show. He took a dig at the contestants and roasted them through his rap, saying, "Kyunki socha na tha aisa din aayega, Shekhar Suman Mc Stan ban jaayega.`

The senior actor pointed toward Shalin Bhanot and the way he created chemistry with both Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer. He also commented on Archana Gautam, saying she used a treatment for hair length but used it on her tongue and now it has grown.

He sarcastically made comments as she kept arguing with one or the other contestants and never followed the rules set by Bigg Boss. Shekhar also commented on Shalin, saying that he is making connections with Tina, Sumbul, and Soundarya Sharma. His unique rapping style left everyone in splits.

Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss 15 runner-up Pratik Sehajpal appeared as the guest in Bigg Buzz. When Krushna asked him to name whom he sees as the top three contestants this season, Pratik named Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Talking about the other contestants, Pratik said that Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is still living in the first week of Bigg Boss as she doesn't realise that a lot of time has passed and it's time she starts focusing on her game solely instead of playing in groups. "Nimrit is still living in the first week of the house when she entered the house and became the first captain of the season. I think she should be made to do all the chores of the house on her own so that she opens up her eyes and wakes up a little. Nimrit doesn't have the quality to be a winner or even a finalist on the show. She lacks confidence and honesty. She thinks she is playing safe by staying in a group but that doesn't work in this house", he added.

Sharing his views on Soundarya Sharma, Pratik stated, "Soundarya is very clever, she thought she would reach the finale through Gautam Vig but after he got eliminated she's very confused. I feel that she is playing a very smart game right now as she is getting along with Nimrit's gang as they're in majority as well as with Archana for content and footage. She's definitely a very cunning fox." (With inputs from IANS)

READ | Bigg Boss 16: Kajol reveals Salman Khan cheated with her during Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya shoot