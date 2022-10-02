Bigg Boss 16: Shehnaaz Gill gets slammed after she supports Sajid Khan as he enters Salman Khan's show

File photo

Bigg Boss 16: It's finally here: Bigg Boss 16! Salman Khan introduced each candidate yesterday. He also welcomed Sajid Khan to the programme, and after his entrance, Shehnaaz Gill virtually joined the programme and offered Sajid Khan support.

Shehnaaz Gil said in the video, “Hi Sajid Bhai, congratulations aap Bigg Boss me ja rahe ho, mai bahot khush hu. Aur jaise aap logo ko TV me hasaate aaye ho, apni scripts ke through hasaate ho. Mai chahti hu ki idhar reality show me bhi na poora faad dena. Apna entertain karna logo ko. Hame ladaaiyaan nahi dekhni please. Ham chahte hai ki aap entertain karo, jaise real me ho waise hi waha pe rehna. And haa, meri support aapke sath hai all the best.”

Reacting to this, Sajid said, “There is something about this girl. In 3-4 months, she has become very close to me. She is like my younger sister.

Later, Shehnaaz received criticism from her supporters for standing by Sajid despite the fact that he was a #MeToo convict in a number of tweets.

I love #ShehnaazGiIl but I hate her for supporting me too culprit #SajidKhan .. People like Sajid should be behind bars. Here in Bollywood he is doing a show and next directing a movie.. Shame October 2, 2022

The lowest point of today’s premiere was Shehnaaz Gill coming out in full support of #SajidKhan.

Extremely disappointing! #BB16 #BiggBoss16 — Rachit (@rachitmehra_2) October 1, 2022

For those who are unaware, Indian models and celebrities started the #MeToo movement in 2018, and many women have since come forward to discuss their experiences with sexual harassment. Bollywood actor and director Sajid Khan was one of the individuals whose names stunned the nation. Jiah Khan, Saloni Chopra, Aahana Kumra, and writer Karishma Upadhyay are among the women who have accused director Sajid Khan of sexual misconduct.

According to Koimoi, Sajid said in the episode, “Last four years se main ghar par baitha hoon, not really getting much of work. Toh jab Colors ki team ne mujhe invite kiya to I just felt ki it’s time ki main ghar main bhi jaun, thoda apne baare me bhi sikhu.”

“Maine zindagi main bohot utaar-chadav dekhein hai. Pichhle chaar salon main bohot niche…” Salman Khan said, “Ek hi utaar dekha hai. Baaki chadav hi chadav dekhein hain. “