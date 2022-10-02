Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Bigg Boss 16: Shehnaaz Gill gets slammed after she supports Sajid Khan as he enters Salman Khan's show

Shehnaaz Gill received criticism from her supporters for standing by Sajid Khan despite the fact that he was a #MeToo convict in a number of tweets.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 12:22 PM IST

Bigg Boss 16: Shehnaaz Gill gets slammed after she supports Sajid Khan as he enters Salman Khan's show
File photo

Bigg Boss 16: It's finally here: Bigg Boss 16! Salman Khan introduced each candidate yesterday. He also welcomed Sajid Khan to the programme, and after his entrance, Shehnaaz Gill virtually joined the programme and offered Sajid Khan support. 

Shehnaaz Gil said in the video, “Hi Sajid Bhai, congratulations aap Bigg Boss me ja rahe ho, mai bahot khush hu. Aur jaise aap logo ko TV me hasaate aaye ho, apni scripts ke through hasaate ho. Mai chahti hu ki idhar reality show me bhi na poora faad dena. Apna entertain karna logo ko. Hame ladaaiyaan nahi dekhni please. Ham chahte hai ki aap entertain karo, jaise real me ho waise hi waha pe rehna. And haa, meri support aapke sath hai all the best.” 

Reacting to this, Sajid said, “There is something about this girl. In 3-4 months, she has become very close to me. She is like my younger sister. 

Later, Shehnaaz received criticism from her supporters for standing by Sajid despite the fact that he was a #MeToo convict in a number of tweets. 

Check out the tweets here: 

 

 

For those who are unaware, Indian models and celebrities started the #MeToo movement in 2018, and many women have since come forward to discuss their experiences with sexual harassment. Bollywood actor and director Sajid Khan was one of the individuals whose names stunned the nation. Jiah Khan, Saloni Chopra, Aahana Kumra, and writer Karishma Upadhyay are among the women who have accused director Sajid Khan of sexual misconduct. 

Read: Bigg Boss 16: Netizens get furious after Sajid Khan enters Salman Khan's show as contestant

According to Koimoi, Sajid said in the episode, “Last four years se main ghar par baitha hoon, not really getting much of work. Toh jab Colors ki team ne mujhe invite kiya to I just felt ki it’s time ki main ghar main bhi jaun, thoda apne baare me bhi sikhu.”  

“Maine zindagi main bohot utaar-chadav dekhein hai. Pichhle chaar salon main bohot niche…” Salman Khan said, “Ek hi utaar dekha hai. Baaki chadav hi chadav dekhein hain. “ 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal visit Arpita Khan's home for Ganpati darshan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Indian Air Force show to be held in Chandigarh on October 6-8
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.