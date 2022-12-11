Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot says Tina Datta ‘mujhe kuch khaas pasand nahi thi’ after latter’s eviction

Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Tina Datta has been evicted from the controversial reality show after Shalin Bhanot didn’t press the buzzer to save her and Sumbul Touqeer. Now, in the new promo shared by the official page of Colors TV, Shalin can be heard saying that he never liked Tina Datta.

In the clip, Shalin Bhanot can be seen talking to Sreejita De and telling her that he won’t talk to Tina Datta after going out as he never liked Tina Datta. Later, Bigg Boss asked Shalin Bhanot that he will have to sacrifice Rs 25 lakh from the winner’s money if he wants Tina to come back home. He agreed and pressed the buzzer.

Netizens reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “Bechara shalin ,na ghar ka h na ghaat ka.” The second one said, “Ab tina bahar se dekh ke aayi h.... Isliye FAKE hone wala pura shalin pe dal diya h ki wo fake h... Jisse janta ko lage ki tina real h shalin fake h..... Tina hi fake h.... Usi ko nikalo...” The third one said, “Shalin Kab juth bol raha aur kab sahi pata hi nahi chalta i think isne ye tina vala bola vo Shreeji ke muh se kuch uglavane ke liye bola tha.”

The fourth one said, “Sab ka sab scripted hai, btw Shalin was a genius Tina was fake since 1 . Abhi Bahar aakar sabki game dekhli waah colors walo. Evict krna ni hota toh nominations bhi mat krvaya kro bhaiya.” The fifth one said, “Sahi hua shalin ki asliyat saamne aa gai ab fake boy tumhra ulta wkt shuru beta shalim.” The fifth one said, “Archana was going on blaming Sumbul for losing 25L so many times... Now what will Archana do will she be ready to blame Sha and Ti for losing 25L again.”