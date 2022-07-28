Bigg Boss 16 set photos leaked: Salman Khan hosted show to have aqua theme?

Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss is a reality programme that everyone looks forward to each year. We will be able to watch the show's 16th season this year, and a lot of rumours about the competitors in Bigg Boss 16 have already surfaced. Following Salman Khan's confirmation that he will work as the show's host once more, various updates regarding the programme are currently circulating on social media. According to reports, Bigg Boss 16's theme would be aqua, and an Instagram user published a few images with the assertion that these are the show's sets.

It's unclear whether these are real images of Bigg Boss 16 sets or not. However, we are confident that the show's viewers are impatiently awaiting an official announcement regarding the topic.

Bigg Boss 16's celebrity lineup hasn't been officially announced by the producers, however, Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Tina Datta, Surbhi Jyoti, Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, Azma Fallah, and Anjali Arora are reportedly going to be a part of the show.

According to Koimoi, a report in Tellychakkar states, “Salman has asked for a three-time hiked fee considering that he hasn’t got a big hike in the past few seasons and this time he is adamant that until he doesn’t get a hike he won’t be hosting the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.”

If these reports are true, Salman Khan might receive a total payment of Rs 1050 crore for hosting Bigg Boss 16 as his fees for hosting Bigg Boss 15 was approximately 350 crore. No confirmation has been provided, therefore we will wait for the most updates.