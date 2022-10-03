Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan and Gautam Singh Vig get into heated argument, rapper says 'tu baith...'

Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 contestants Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Gautam Singh Vig, Archana Gautam, Nimrit Kaur have started making headlines already. Abdu won hearts with his innocence and cuteness on day 1, Sajid was seen helping India’s ‘guest’ inside Bigg Boss 16 house.

Meanwhile, Archana Gautam confessed that she doesn’t like Nimrit Kaur who is the captain of the house. She even wrote ‘bekaar’on her forehead during the BB task. Now, Gautam Singh Vig and MC Stan got into a heated argument while discussing their duties. In today’s episode, both will be heard asking each other not to show ‘attitude’.

In the promo video, MC Stan can be heard saying ki ‘tu baith yaha par aur dekh…’ After hearing this, Gautam gets furious and asks him not to talk like this. This argument turns into a fight. Sajid Khan and other house members try to calm them.

Meanwhile, in the premiere episode, Chhoti Sardaarni fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia got appointed as the house captain by Bigg Boss. The mighty showrunner gave Nimrit a task to allot beds to the other contestants. At first, Nimrit tried to fulfill her duties by being flexible with other contestants. Later, Bigg Boss called her into the confession room and asked her to change her strategy, before he demotes her from being the captain.

Nimrit also had an argument with Archana Gautam after she changed her duty. However, Abdu managed to win netizens' hearts. The 19-year-old is from Tajikistan and is slow in Hindi, therefore, Bigg Boss asked Sajid Khan to become his translator.

Social media users praised Abdu and said ‘he is the cutest'. One of them wrote, “Kitna cute hai yar Abdu.”The second one mentioned, “Abduuu is tooo cute yaaa.” The third one commented, “Abdu be like : khe galti to nhe krde yha a ke.” The fourth one commented, “I am loving him... Both of them...cutest yet I forgive Sazid's sin.”