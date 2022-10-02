Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik wins the internet with his cute demand, Rakhi Sawant, Shilpa Shinde react

Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

Salman Khan is finally back with the 16th season of his popular reality show Bigg Boss on national television. 15 contestants including Sajid Khan, Tina Datta, Nimrit Kaur, Ankit Gupta, Sumbul Touqeer and Maya Singh have been locked inside Bigg Boss house.

However, who caught everyone’s attention was Abdu Rozik from Tajikistan. The 19-year-old won hearts for his cuteness and innocence. In the new promo video shared by the official page of Colors TV on Instagram, Abdu can be seen making a cute demand in front of Bigg Boss. He is asking for weights as he wants to do ‘gym’ in the morning.

Popular filmmaker Sajid Khan can also be seen helping Abdu and asking Bigg Boss to fulfill his demand. Netizens reacted to the clip and called and called in ‘the cutest contestant' of Bigg Boss house. Rakhi Sawant, Shilpa Shinde have also dropped laughing emojis under the post. One of the social media users wrote, “He is soo cute yaar.” The second one said, “Plz send weights for him, he is so cute man.” The third person commented, “He is super cute.”

For the unversed, Abdu Rozik, who famously calls himself ‘Chota Bhaijaan’ in the Bigg Boss house, has come a long way. While many confused him to be a kid owing to his short height, he proudly stands tall with his medals of achievement and crazy fanbase across the world! He is the world`s smallest professional singer and boxer.

It hasn’t been a cakewalk for the global social media sensation. He was diagnosed with Growth Hormone Deficiency and Rickets which meant at the age of 5 he stopped growing and his hormone development stopped. According to Rozik, as a young teen, he was bullied and mocked for his size as a result of which he could only get 3 years of formal education.

Teachers didn’t provide him with stationery and books as they thought it was a waste of time to teach him anything. He would be beaten up on the way home from his school by his classmates and most of the time he was under extreme stress thinking about what would become of his life as he was the sole bread earner of his family.His family had minimal means of survival and couldn’t afford any medical treatment for his disorder. (With inputs from ANI)