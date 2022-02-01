'Bigg Boss 15': Here's what Salman Khan told Pratik Sehajpal after he emerged as first runner-up

After four months of drama, battles, tears, and laughs, the controversial reality television show 'Bigg Boss 15' finally concluded this Sunday, January 30 with a glittering and star-studded Grand Finale. Tejasswi Prakash won the Salman Khan-hosted show, while Pratik Sehajpal finished as the first runner-up.

Pratik Sehajpal participated in the 'Bigg Boss OTT', the digital-only version of the reality show streamed exclusively on Voot. In the OTT finale, Pratik had walked away picking up the suitcase and thus gained a direct entry into 'Bigg Boss 15'. Since the show began, the young sensation had expressed his love for the 'Bajranji Bhaijaan' actor several times.

In a recent interview, Pratik has revealed the career advice he has received from Salman after the show. Talking to IndianExpress, Pratik shared that the 'Sultan' actor said him to focus only on hard work. Sharing the most important thing that the superstar told him, Pratik told, "He said that if you want something, you should never hesitate to ask for it, even beg if needed. Salman bhai said that I go to any lengths if I need anything." Pratik added that he is inspired by Salman's humility and passion.

The actor had also gifted the 'Bigg Boss 15' contestant his own T-shirt. Thanking him for this sweet gesture, Pratik had uploaded a picture with Khan on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Thank you for all the love and support and also the T-shirt Bhai. I hope you're proud of me. @beingsalmankhan. Dreams come true just gotta have faith" adding a lion, red heart, star, and folded hands emoji.

Pratik was one of the strongest contenders in the show that premiered in October 2021. He never shied away from raising his voice and strong opinions on different matters inside the house. He was also linked up with his co-contestants Neha Bhasin, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Akasa in 'Bigg Boss 15'.