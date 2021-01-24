'Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Sonali Phogat gets evicted from Salman Khan's show

Sidharth Shukla announced the twisted eviction during Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode which he hosted. He asked the bottom four Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli and Sonali Phogat to solve the jigsaw puzzles of their faces. Due to which, it has been declared that Sonali has been eliminated from the show. Nikki and Sonali were in bottom two and the latter didn't get the final piece of her puzzle.

After announcing the elimination, Sidharth stepped out of the house. Before leaving Sonali couldn't hold back her tears while Rahul was inconsolable. Before exiting the house, Sonali recited a shayari to Aly Goni and left him blushing.

Sonali was among the last wildcard entries to make an entry inside Bigg Boss 14 house. Before making her way, she had earlier told Indian Express, "I accept that most of them are very well-known in their respective fields, while I am still growing. However, I am not scared as Bigg Boss is not a show about popularity. Whoever is honest, entertaining will win the audience’s heart. I am sure I will manage to make my mark on the show, and gain support and votes from the viewers."

Meanwhile, during her stint on the show, Sonali had major fights with Nikki Tamboli and Rubina Dilaik. She even received an earful from Salman for her misbehaviour.

However, Sonali had a few lighter moments with Aly after she confessed her liking for him. Phogat was always in awe of him and had no qualms in admitting it.

But, this was one of the shortest journeys as Sonali lasted only a few weeks in the reality show.