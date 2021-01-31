'Bigg Boss 14' Promo: Rubina Dilaik has epic reaction to Rahul Vaidya saying he would marry her

The promo shows host Salman Khan beginning 'The Aly and The Devoleena Show' which will have two rounds: a dangerous question round & rapid-fire round.

In Sunday's 'Bigg Boss 14' Weekend Ka Vaar episode a lot of good humour and fun is expected. A new promo for the episode was released by Colors in which Aly Goni and Devoleena Bhattacharjee will be hosting a game show with their fellow housemates.

The promo shows host Salman Khan beginning 'The Aly and The Devoleena Show' which will have two rounds: a dangerous question round and a rapid-fire round. Aly and Devoleena invite Rubina Dilaik as the first contestant. Aly asks Rubina about her comment that Salman has always favoured Eijaz Khan and then she answers, "Of course'. Salman jumps in and tells her, "Rubina, why do you think so? This is a wrong statement."

The duo also called Rahul Vaidya and asked to chose between Arshi Khan and Nikki Tamboli as the more trustworthy ones. Rahul names Nikki. He is later asked to marry, date, and kill among three contestants, to which he replies, "Marry Rubina, date Rakhi, and I would like to kill Arshi."

After listening to his reply, Rubina gagged in response, as shown in the promo. Abhinav Shukla also comes in and Aly Goni asks about a recent incident where Rakhi Sawant pulled his drawstring, Aly asks him if he thinks he has also used her for entertainment. He replies, "Absolutely not, I don't need her to highlight myself on the show."

The next portion of the promo shows Rakhi playing the rapid-fire round. On being asked if her love was true or fake, she instantly replies, "fake". However, the person she is talking about is not exposed in the promo.

Arshi Khan is also called upon to ask whether she hates co-contestant Vikas Gupta or loves him. She says that she can't choose any of the options as "he is not deserving for any of this".