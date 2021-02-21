'Bigg Boss 14' Grand Finale: Rakhi Sawant entertains with her hit tracks giving a 'Julie' twist

Rakhi Sawant kickstarted the grand finale with an incredible performance as she danced on her chartbusters.

Rakhi Sawant performed on her hit tracks namely 'Mohabbat Hai Mirchi', 'Pardesiya', 'Dekhta Hai Tu Kya' among others during Bigg Boss 14 finale. The entertainer even gave a 'Julie' twist to her performance and enthralled everyone. Rakhi was seen wearing a purple blouse and a white skirt with a bath and waist jewellery. After her performance, Salman praised Rakhi and said that he hasn't seen an amazing performance like this in a very long time.

After that, Rakhi thanked Salman and the superstar spoke about her unfulfilled wish which is about her husband Ritesh. Salman finally told her that Ritesh is finally entering the Bigg Boss 14 house to meet her.

The channel airing Bigg Boss 14 captioned the video stating, "#BB14GrandFinale mein dekhiye @rakhisawant2511 ka jalwa. Aaj raat 9 baje, #Colors par. Catch it before TV on @vootselect. #BiggBoss #BiggBoss14Finale #BB14."

Check out the video below:

Rakhi got eliminated after Riteish's entry inside the house. She took the same Rs 14 lakh which she shredded during a task to become a finalist.

After her exit, she named Rubina Dilaik as the predicted winner and said that she will be shocked to see Nikki Tamboli win the trophy.

During her stint on Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi had confirmed about her marriage to Ritesh. She had said, "Main cheekh cheekh ke keh rahi hu meri shaadi ho gayi hai. Arre nahi kar rahi publicity ke liye (I am screaming out and saying that I am married. I am not doing this for publicity.)"