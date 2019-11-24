'Bigg Boss 13' Episode 54 Promo: Siddharth Shukla and Rashami Desai romance on show, 'Dil Se Dil Tak' style

It has been interesting to see Siddharth Shukla and Rashami Desai's changing equation in the Bigg Boss 13 house. They turned from friends to enemies and are currently at the nemesis stage. However, it looks like Devoleena Bhattacharjee's romantic gestures with Siddharth has changed their equation yet again.

For the uninitiated, Devoleena and Rashami are great friends in the Bigg Boss 13 house. In the latest Bigg Boss 13 promo, Rashami and Siddharth were seen taking their bond a step further. Rashami and Siddharth were seen doing high-fives just like friends in between a task.

Not just that, when the promo from their show Dil Se Dil Tak was showcased on Bigg Boss 13 Television screens, Shehnaz asked them to perform the same for them, calling their chemistry amazing. Soon after, Rashami and Siddharth were seen romancing one another on Bigg Boss 13, Dil Se Dil Tak style.

If Rashami's claims are anything to go by, then she and Siddharth share cold vibes outside the house. The duo has often fought in the house stating that they did 'ehsaan' on each other but never clearing what the big ehsaan was. The mystery behind their enmity still remains hidden and neither of them has cleared anything, at least on the show.