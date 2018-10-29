'Bigg Boss 12' October 29, 2018 Written Update: Deepak Thakur proposes to Somi; Megha tries to bond with Dipika Kakar

Megha Dhade tells Romil Choudhary that she needs to have a group of her own. Romil welcomes her to the 'Happy Club'. She says she is not very sure about her status in the that group.

Next morning, Jasleen Matharu gets emotional thinking about Anup Jalota and says that she will make him proud on the show. Somi Khan also misses her sister Saba. They both hug each other and promise to give their best to the show.

Romil Choudhary teases Somi Khan by using the word 'uncomfortable' again and again referring to her allegation that Deepak Thakur makes her feel uncomfortable by staring.

Srishty Rode tells Rohit Suchanti that she will get married by next year. He asks her why is she in such a hurry to get married. She laughts it off.

Romil tells Somi and Surbhi Rana that Megha is planning to make her own group by breaking both the existing teams.

Megha tells Jasleen Matharu that she knows Romil is the master mind of the season and hence she has been trying to speak to him to gauge what's going on inside his mind.

Surbhi Rana tells Romil and Rohit that Rohit is always after Srishty. Late night, Surbhi and Somi discuss how both Dipika Kakar and Megha Dhade have assumed that they are the winners of the house.

Surbhi pulls Deepak's leg seeing his sleeplessness. Bigg Boss calls all the contestants in the nominations room one by one and asks them to take names of two people that they would like to save.

Contestants take the name of the following -

Megha - Dipika and SomiShivashish Mishra - Jasleen and SreesanthRomil - Somi and SurbhiSomi - Surbhi and RomilKaranvir Bohra - Srishty and Urvashi VaniDipika Kakar - Sreesanth and Karanvir BohraUrvashi Vani - Srishty and SreesanthRohit - Romil and SurbhiSrishty - Karanvir and UrvashiSreesanth - Dipika and ShivashishJasleen - Shivashish and SreesanthSurbhi Rana - Romil and Somi

Bigg Boss asks Deepak, the captain of the house, to nominate someone apart from Megha, Shiv, Karanvir, Dipika, Rohit, Urvashi, Jasleen and Romil. He takes Sreesanth's name. All of these contestants get nominated.

Romil asks Rohit to support Happy club and get over Srishty. Srishty tells Jasleen that Sreesanth voted for Dipika and not her.

Jasleen goes and confronts Sreesanth. He says that he has voted for her only but everyone thinks that he took Dipika's name. He asks her to pretend as if she is angry with him . Rohit tells Jasleen and Shiv that Sreesanth has told him that he indeed voted for Dipika.

Dipika asks Urvashi to go and speak to Deepak. Jasleen once again asks Sreesanth whether he saved Dipika or Jasleen. He admits he saved Dipika.

Surbhi encourages Deepak to speak to Somi and profess his love for her. He tells her that he likes her a lot but he is sorry if she felt uncomfortable. Somi politely clarifies that she likes him just as a friend. She says that she will find a nice girl for him and leaves. Surbhi pulls Deepak's leg.

Megha tells Dipika that they need to form a group. She says that she will have to start bonding with Srishty and Jasleen.

Urvashi, Karanvir see Megha speaking to Dipika. Urvashi tells KVB that she can tell that Dipika is dying to get up and leave the conversation.

Urvashi goes and speaks to Deepak to clarify their differences. Romil tells Somi that how could she break Deepak's heart. She tells him that she wants him to focus on the show and not on her. She says she is happy that he is finally speaking to Urvashi.

Bigg Boss asks the 'Happy Club' (Deepak, Somi, Surbhi and Romil) to rank the rest of the contestants in an order of 1 to 9. 1 being the most deserving and 9 being the least deserving candidate.

The Happy Club makes them stand in the following order -

1. Sreesanth2. Karanvir3. Dipika4. Jasleen5. Megha6. Rohit7. Srishty8. Shivashish9. Urvashi

When Srishty argues that she deserves to be on a higher rank, Rohit volunteers to step down. Somi decides to shift them but by then the buzzer goes off.

The contestants get into a heated argument after the task. Jasleen gets upset with Deepak for being two-faced. Romil and Somi scold Rohit for displaying his give-up attitude by agreeing to give his rank to Srishty.

Karanvir asks Sreesanth to come out. He says that he wants to speak to him. Sreesanth tells Shivashish and Jasleen that he would not go. After waiting for half and hour, Karanvir goes and tells Sreesanth that he should have atleast respected the friendship they had in the past and should have told him if he was not interested in speaking to him.

KV goes and tells Dipika that he is very upset with Sreesanth. He says that he is immature and he is never going to try again to rekindle their friendship. He says that he and Dipika are Sreesanth's crutches.

Dipika goes and confronts Sreesanth and asks him the reason behind his strange behaviour with Karanvir and Srishty. She asks him if he can forgive Deepak, then why not Karanvir and Srishty.

Dipika tries to make him understand that its very important for them to stick together as a team. Sreesanth asks whom are they making the captain, this week. Dipika says everyone is supporting her. He says, 'God Bless, then'.