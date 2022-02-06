Headlines

'Next is Samudrayaan': Union Minister Kiren Rijiju reveals India's manned deep ocean mission

Wordle 815 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 12

Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav shine as India record their biggest victory vs PAK in ODI history

'Next is Samudrayaan': Union Minister Kiren Rijiju reveals India's manned deep ocean mission

Suniel Shetty beams with joy as KL Rahul scores century in comeback game for Team India in Asia Cup: 'Triumphant return'

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Jawan inspires Delhi Police’s new advisory on road safety

‘Behen mujhe mat sikha’: Karan Kundrra slams troll accusing him of disrespecting Tejasswi Prakash

If you recall, Karan Kundrra's sister Meenu chastised Tejasswi Prakash for jumping into the pool when she was stressed a few weeks ago.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 06, 2022, 11:08 PM IST

When Karan Kundrra was in the ‘Bigg Boss 15’ house, he was the target of numerous claims. Salman Khan chastised the actor for failing to defend his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash. Many others thought his possessiveness and aggression made him a toxic partner. Outside the house, the tale appears to be continuing, but this time he's clapping back.

 

Karan Kundrra engaged in a Twitter Q&A session with his fans yesterday. A user posted screenshots of his sister and inquired about his thoughts on the matter. "Haha savage," wrote the Bigg Boss 15 second runner-up in response.

 

If you recall, Karan's sister Meenu chastised Tejasswi for jumping into the pool when she was stressed a few weeks ago.

She had tweeted, “I need a pool too.” And in another tweet, she had written, “BB will never have pools in the house going forward.”

 

To this, a user wrote, “Ohh! really Slow claps Savage? @kkundrra Making fun of teja. I think you changed but my bad u r same person who always disrespected Teja. Bcoz of teja we respects you ow nothing. Thank you kk today u opened my Eyes Bappa protect Teja EVIL EYES OFF TEJASSWIPRAKASH”

 

Karan replied saying, “Dekh behen.. mujhe mat sikhaa.. thoda karela khaana band kar aur beer pe toh samajh jayegi ki yeh meri gf aur meri behen abh meri family hain. Aur Kundrra khud handle karega.. agar kuch accha nai kar sakte toh bura mat kar..shikku vaise bhi kuch farak padhta hai mujhe aur lads ko”

 

On the professional front, we don't know what Karan's next project will be. On the other hand, Tejasswi Prakash will be featured in ‘Naagin 6’.

