Balika Vadhu actor Ruslaan Mumtaz returns from Manali after being stuck in floods: ‘Thank you for sparing my life’

Balika Vadhu actor Ruslaan Mumtaaz returns to Mumbai safely after being stuck in Manali due to floods.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 01:35 PM IST

The continuous downpour in Himachal Pradesh has created havoc. Many people are stuck, and many have lost their lives due to flash floods and landslides. Ruslaan Mumtaz, a popular actor who was stuck in Manali due to floods is back in Mumbai and safe. The actor informed his fans about the same on social media. 

On Thursday, Ruslaan Mumtaz took to his Instagram and while sharing the picture of the river, he wrote, “The river that caused it all, thank you for sparing my life.” In another set of stories, the actor also shared a photo of him boarding his plane from Delhi and wrote, “Bye Bye see you when your mood is better.” He added, “Now just pray I reach Mumbai."

Earlier, in an instagram post, Ruslaan also thanked his host and while sharing pictures with him, he wrote, “Nakul Mahant - a real-life hero Instead of worrying about losing one of his most precious assets. Nakul made sure that all his hotel guests which included our shooting crew of 40 ppl reached safety. He made timely decisions and all through this ordeal we had a roof over our head and hot food. His smiling face always made me feel that no matter what I will be safe.” 

He added, “This is my first experience of dealing with a natural disaster and my first meeting a real-from life hero. You have the prayers and best wishes of all the guests and your staff. We will be back soon to complete our project at @shirarresort and I as promised will be back for a holiday with family and friends.”

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor also talked about seeing floods and said, “Nobody was bothered by that ke road kahan ja raha hai (where is the road going). I saw huge trees get swept by the river. Nobody realized until the owner came and asked us to leave. I packed my bags in two hours taking only the essentials like money.”

Ruslaan is the son of veteran actor Anjana Mumtaz. The actor made his Bollywood debut with the movie MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar which became immensely popular among the '90s kids. He then went on to star in movies like Teree Sang: A Kidult Love Story, Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai, Dangerous Ishq, Yeh Saali Aashiqui, Namaste Wahala, and Oye Mamu. Not only this, but he has also worked in several television shows like Balika Vadhu, MTV Big F, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Laal Ishq, and more.

