Arjun Bijlani tests COVID-19 positive, says 'jo hota hai ache ke liya hota hai'

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun posted his health update with a meme using the song ‘Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu’. Further, he penned, “This how corona sings to you and ur expression when u know ur positive!! #ekmainaurekktu. Mild symptoms, isolated in my room taking good care of myself. Keep me in your prayers!! #feelkaroreelkaro: please be extremely careful and wear ur masks. God bless all.”

Friends and fans poured in get-well-soon wishes in the comments section. “Bhai take care,” Karanvir Bohra wrote. “Pl take care,” Mouni Roy added.

On Saturday, Arjun posted a picture with Santa. Along with the photos, he wrote, “Firstly Merry Christmas to all of you … This year had so many plans but like they say life always has its own . But I’m a strong believer in jo hota hai ache ke liya hota hai and there is always a reason . Just want you all to take care of yourself and your loved ones . I’m sure people have made a lot of plans but please wear your masks and people traveling with parents please please be extra cautious… lots of love .. #merrychristmas #love #family #staysafe .”

Recently, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’ actor Nakuul Mehta had also tested positive for the deadly disease. Meanwhile, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was earlier infected with coronavirus, confirmed on Friday that she has now tested negative for COVID-19. (With inputs from ANI)