BJP chief JP Nadda overhauls party’s team of central office-bearers, appoints ex-AMU VC Tariq Mansoor as vice president

Oppenheimer’s science advisors reveal Christopher Nolan made their jobs easy by learning quantum physics

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 1: Ranveer-Alia film takes decent start, earns Rs 11.10 crore

Meet Mumbai law graduate with net worth Rs 32900 crore who owns Shopper’s Stop, cousin is also a billionaire

Archana Puran Singh opens up on Kapil Sharma making fun of her in The Kapil Sharma Show: ‘When he says…’

Health benefits of garlic

AI imagines Honey Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, other rappers as Indian monks

Heart health: 7 spices that control cholesterol

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

J&K: Mourners take part in rare Muharram procession in famous Dal Lake

AI in news business: Essel Group CTO analyses threats and possibilities | Digipub World 2023

DNA: What does the US Know About UFOs and Aliens?

Television

Archana Puran Singh opens up on Kapil Sharma making fun of her in The Kapil Sharma Show: ‘When he says…’

Archana Puran Singh opens up on Kapil Sharma making fun of her in his comedy show.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 10:56 AM IST

Archana Puran Singh recently gave a befitting reply to a troll who tried to ridicule her appearance on social media. The actress has now broken her silence on facing such comments in the comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show. 

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, when Archana Puran Singh was asked if Kapil Sharma making comment on her appearance in his comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show gives others leverage to make a remark like it on her, the actress said, “Comedy is meant to be irreverent and it has to underline certain things for the purpose of humour. It is not meant to hurt anybody. We are openly disclosing on The Kapil Sharma Show that it is a comedy platform and nothing over here has to be taken seriously.” 

She further praised Kapil Sharma’s wit and said, “His tone also gives a little lightness to the joke and he has a high spirit. When Kapil says it, it is full of humour, love, and naughtiness. He knows he is taking a panga; woh sorry bhi bolta hai when I jokingly say, ‘Main aakar maarungi’. It is so wholesome. Don’t look at a comedy show and think that he is giving a social message.” 

Archana Puran Singh recently shared a photo with her husband Parmeet Sethi from her trip to Switzerland and one of the trolls body-shamed the actress and said, “Woman kam, man zyada lag rahi ho. Kapil sahi kehta hai bohot time laga aapko roop parivartan karne mein.” To which she replied, “Kitni ghatiya soch rakhti ho tum itni kam umar mein.” 

Meanwhile, currently, The Kapil Sharma Show team is in the US for their live tour and is having a blast. The comedian also shared some pictures on social media from before and after the show where he could be seen enjoying the weather with his team.

Read From living-in together to a secret wedding: Look back at beautiful love story of Archana Puran Singh-Parmeet Sethi

 

