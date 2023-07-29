Archana Puran Singh opens up on Kapil Sharma making fun of her in The Kapil Sharma Show: ‘When he says…’

Archana Puran Singh opens up on Kapil Sharma making fun of her in his comedy show.

Archana Puran Singh recently gave a befitting reply to a troll who tried to ridicule her appearance on social media. The actress has now broken her silence on facing such comments in the comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, when Archana Puran Singh was asked if Kapil Sharma making comment on her appearance in his comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show gives others leverage to make a remark like it on her, the actress said, “Comedy is meant to be irreverent and it has to underline certain things for the purpose of humour. It is not meant to hurt anybody. We are openly disclosing on The Kapil Sharma Show that it is a comedy platform and nothing over here has to be taken seriously.”

She further praised Kapil Sharma’s wit and said, “His tone also gives a little lightness to the joke and he has a high spirit. When Kapil says it, it is full of humour, love, and naughtiness. He knows he is taking a panga; woh sorry bhi bolta hai when I jokingly say, ‘Main aakar maarungi’. It is so wholesome. Don’t look at a comedy show and think that he is giving a social message.”

Archana Puran Singh recently shared a photo with her husband Parmeet Sethi from her trip to Switzerland and one of the trolls body-shamed the actress and said, “Woman kam, man zyada lag rahi ho. Kapil sahi kehta hai bohot time laga aapko roop parivartan karne mein.” To which she replied, “Kitni ghatiya soch rakhti ho tum itni kam umar mein.”

Meanwhile, currently, The Kapil Sharma Show team is in the US for their live tour and is having a blast. The comedian also shared some pictures on social media from before and after the show where he could be seen enjoying the weather with his team.

